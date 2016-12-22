Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 20 — Floyd Patterson Rich, 57, of 167 Noah Lane, Salemburg, was charged with shoplifting- concealment of goods. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 12.

• Dec. 20 — Nicole Lynn Johnson, 28, of 2518 Straw Pond School Road, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Jan. 17.

• Dec. 20 — Sulinda Tonita Phillips, 41, of 185 Brown Ave., Garland, was charged with simple assault. Written promise; court date is Jan. 17.

• Dec. 20 — James Kelly Knight, 46, of 532 Mt. Elam Church Road, Roseboro, was charged on out-of-county warrants with larceny by employee and failure to appear on a charge of larceny by employee. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 23.

• Dec. 21 — Daniel Beaudreau, 59, of 109 Aycock Court, Clayton, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 23.

• Dec. 21 — Izaiah Blue, 19, of 1060 Thompson Ave., Turkey, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and larceny. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 10.

Incidents/investigations

• Dec. 20 — Sherrill Benson of Dunn reported a four-wheeler, valued at $600, stolen from his residence.

• Dec. 20 — Tiffany Jenkins of Turkey reported the larceny of television, XBox One and an XBox controller. Value of items was $770.

• Dec. 20 — Hilda Britt of Clinton reported the theft of her dogs. The four pets were valued at $500.

• Dec. 21 — Jamie Williams of Godwin reported the larceny of two chainsaws and a lawn edger, valued at a total of $1,500.

• Dec. 21 — Marcos and Richard Barahona, and Yessy Escobar-Barahona of Clinton reported their home broken into while occupied. Stolen was a television, tablet, assorted jewelry and a Sony PlayStation. Total value of items was approximately $2,500.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

