Man killed in tanker wreck

A Sampson County man was killed in a harrowing tanker wreck Wednesday that required response not just from emergency personnel and law enforcement, but environmental groups to clean up human waste and diesel fuel that spilled when the tanker flipped off the roadway near Boykin Lake.

Investigation and cleanup closed the road for most of the day Wednesday and the scene of the wreck site on Boykin Bridge Road, about 100 yards from the entrance to Boykin Lakes, was not cleared for 12 hours. The single-vehicle wreck occurred at 11:19 a.m., about 1.8 miles west of Clinton. Troopers were on the scene until 11:25 p.m., according to Highway Patrol officials.

Tony Alan Weeks, 56, of Scarlet Lane, Faison, died as a result of the injuries he sustained. Weeks was reportedly a resident of Scarlet Lane, Faison, located off of Lake Artesia Road.

According to Highway Patrol Sgt. S.F. Cotton, Weeks was driving a 2000 Freightliner owned by Lafayette Farms of Clinton. It was full of waste that was being transported to be spread on fields for fertilizing purposes.

“He was driving around the curve in a large dip when he slightly crossed the center line and over-corrected. He ran off the right side of the road slightly then over-corrected again and lost control,” said Cotton. “He overturned and struck a ditch. (The tanker) was completely loaded.”

Weeks was ejected during the wreck. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt, according to reports. He was the only occupant of the tanker and there were no other vehicles involved, Highway Patrol authorities stated.

Cotton said contributing factors in the wreck “could be speed or inattention,” but noted that investigation into the deadly wreck was continuing, including attempts to gauge how many times the tanker flipped, which was not immediately known.

“We have not completed our investigation,” the sergeant said. “There are still some things we are looking into.”

“We don’t suspect any medical condition, cell phone use or alcohol use in the wreck,” continued Cotton, noting that Sampson County Medical Examiner Dr. Carl Barr was expected to examine Weeks’ body.

Messages left at Dr. Barr’s office at Sampson Regional Medical Center were not immediately returned Thursday.

Cotton described a devastating wreck scene, one that required traffic to be detoured the entire day due to the amount of diesel fuel and waste that had to be cleaned up by crews with 301 Environmental out of Fayetteville. Phillips Towing out of Fayetteville cleaned up most of the wreckage.

“It took several hours just to offload the waste,” Cotton noted. She said the road closure did not cause too many issues as Boykin Bridge Road, while busy at times, is mostly traveled by local motorists.

While much of the area was able to cleaned up, pieces of the mangled wreckage, skid marks and torn-up grass just off the roadway that had to be caked with dirt were still very visible on Thursday.

Several acquaintances of the family stopped by the wreck site just after noon Thursday and shook their heads solemnly as they talked about the pain and hurt the family was feeling. The two women said they visited the family earlier that day and recalled a similar tragedy that affected the Weeks family nearly 27 years ago. Weeks’ brother and nephew both died in a vehicle accident in Alabama on Dec. 28, 1989 and the nephew, Weeks’ brother’s son, was just 16 at the time, they recalled.

Wednesday’s harrowing accident was another tragedy at the holidays that left the family gutted, the women lamented.

Weeks’ death was the 20th on Sampson County roadways this year. There were 24 vehicle-related deaths investigated by the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson in 2015, the last one occurring on Nov. 17, 2015.

Pieces of the mangled wreckage of a tanker that was hauling waste could be seen just off Boykin Bridge Road Thursday, the remains of Wednesday’s fatal wreck. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_wreck-1.jpg Pieces of the mangled wreckage of a tanker that was hauling waste could be seen just off Boykin Bridge Road Thursday, the remains of Wednesday’s fatal wreck. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent The wreck near Boykin Lake, which claimed the life of Faison resident Tony Weeks, required hours of cleanup due to the spillage of diesel fuel and waste. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_wreck-2.jpg The wreck near Boykin Lake, which claimed the life of Faison resident Tony Weeks, required hours of cleanup due to the spillage of diesel fuel and waste. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Tony Weeks, who was driving for Lafayette Farms when he lost control of the tanker he was operating, was the 20th life lost on Sampson roadways in 2016. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_wreck-3.jpg Tony Weeks, who was driving for Lafayette Farms when he lost control of the tanker he was operating, was the 20th life lost on Sampson roadways in 2016. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Faison resident, 56, ran off roadway near Boykin Lake

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

By Chris Berendt

