Sampson Schools rolls out improvement plan for middle schools

In 2017, education leaders from Sampson County are looking forward to improving education throughout middle school classrooms.

Shelia Peterson, director of middle grades education for Sampson County Schools, recently presented the plan, which was later approved by the Board of Education.

At Hobbton Middle School (HMS), the goal is to fully implement the Positive Behavior Intervention and Support Initiative (PBIS) to reduce the number of office discipline referrals by 50 percent. School officials would also like to decrease reportable offenses and instructional time missed because of in-school and out-of-school suspension.

“One of the ways that we’ll do this is teach the behavior expectations using the PBIS matrix throughout the school year,” Peterson said.

Some of that work at HMS will include monthly meetings and supplying teachers with guides.

The second priority for the 2016-2017 school year is to meet or exceed growth in reading and science for eighth-grade students. One of the methods mentioned involved tutoring.

Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School recently presented a comprehensive plan involving goals to improve reading and math proficiency. Decreasing discipline referrals is another goal. Assessments and programs such as Think Through Math, a personalized instruction system will be implemented. Goals also include after school tutoring and participation in conferences.

Peterson said Midway Middle School (MMS) is venturing into uncharted waters with a new program, NC Star. It guides districts or school teams through an improvement process. One of the first priorities at MMS is to start a instructional system that allows teacher to develop it based on the needs of teachers. Teachers also want to be aware of student’s emotional states, guide them and arrange for intervention, if necessary.

“We will implement PBIS to all new teachers and to others teachers as well,” Peterson. “We will implement character ed lessons designed by the guidance counselor.”

At Union Middle School (UMS), the top priority is to increase End-of-Grade reading proficiency from 45 percent to 55 percent in 20017. Schools leaders would also like to see the math composite proficiency increase from 48 percent to 58 percent by the end of 2017 school year. They would also like to increase Math I proficiency from 96.6 percent to 100 percent by the end of the year. One of the ways to reach that goal is to use peer tutors and activities

UMS would also like to grow the amount of parents during events and for volunteer purposes. One of those events Latin Parent Night, which will be announced through social media sites.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

