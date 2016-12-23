SCT celebrates season, prepares for big 2017

In a couple days, we will be celebrating the greatest drama the world has ever known, a drama that the Sampson Community Theater can never improve upon even if we got the right cast and director. This drama was the birth of Jesus which was played out in the manger of a barn in Bethlehem over two thousand years ago and is felt by most Christians to be one of the holiest days of the year. The cast of “Mary Poppins” will be taking a week off from rehearsals to celebrate Christmas with friends and family. The Sampson Community Theater wishes that all have a Merry Christmas as we look forward to a new year hoping we can continue to provide entertainment of the highest quality for our wonderful audiences.

The cast of “Mary Poppins,” which totals over 50 in number and has been rehearsing for a little over a week, is characterized by enthusiasm which starts with Director Linda Carr, who is very anxious to bring this lovable musical comedy to our stage even with all the formidable quirks it presents. With the large cast you can expect them to be working hard until opening night on Feb. 10. Pre-sale tickets for “Mary Poppins” can be purchased by contacting Linda Carr at 336-1111 for a Christmas gift that will not be soon forgotten.

The 2017 shows that are scheduled are “Mary Poppins,” scheduled for February, “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Seussical The Musical,” “Les Miserables,” “The Odd Couple” (female version), and “Elf.” 2017 Patron tickets are currently available by calling Brenda Martin at 990-4510. Patron tickets give two people admissions to every show we produce in 2017 with a reduced rate. A patron ticket would make a desirable Christmas gift for those who love the theater so call Mrs. Brenda to make arrangements to surprise that special someone or couple with a patron ticket this Christmas and they will thank you for a whole year.

Upcoming events

Mary Poppins-Directed by Dr. L.J. Carr. Rehearsals ongoing. Eight performances Feb. 10-19, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday

2017 season:

“Mary Poppins” in February. Directed by Dr L.J. Carr. Sponsored by NC Grassroots Grant & Sampson Arts Council.

“Les Miserables” in May. Directed by Angela Martin.

“Fiddler on the Roof” in July. Directed by Dr. L.J. Carr.

“Seussical The Musical” in September. Directed by Angela Martin.

“The Odd Couple” (female version) in October. Directed by Tom Wilbur.

“Elf”-Christmas Show, first two weekends of December. Directed by Angela Martin.

Thoughts until next week:

There has been only one Christmas — the rest are anniversaries.

The perfect Christmas tree? All Christmas trees are perfect!

“There’s nothing sadder in this world than to awake Christmas morning and not be a child” — Erma Bombeck

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theater.

