Autryville man killed in Christmas Eve motorcycle wreck

AUTRYVILLE — An Autryville man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Saturday afternoon when he lost control in a slight curve on Minnie Hall Road, according to reports from N.C. Highway Patrol authorities in Sampson County.

Timothy Allen Butler, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, about a mile and a half outside of Autryville, approximately 300 feet north of Delmore Road, Highway Patrol Sgt. J.B. Casteen said when reached Saturday evening. The deadly wreck happened at 4:21 p.m.

There were no other vehicles involved and Butler was the only rider on the 2008 Honda motorcycle, Casteen reported. He was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the wreck, the sergeant said.

According to reports, Butler was traveling south when he ran off the right side of the roadway onto the shoulder, striking a ditch then a “driveway marker,” which Casteen described as a brick column at the edge of the driveway.

Butler lived on Sivertson Road, Autryville, not far from where the wreck occurred. He was reportedly a valued employee at Star Communications, where he worked as a network engineer.

Casteen said the fatal wreck is still under investigation.

“We think speed was a factor,” he said, noting that alcohol was not suspected and it was not believed any other factors contributed to the wreck. Sampson County Medical Examiner Dr. Carl Barr was expected to conduct an examination.

Butler’s death was the 21st on Sampson County roadways in 2016, and the second in the past week following Lafayette Farms employee Tony Weeks’ death in a tanker wreck on Boykin Bridge Road Wednesday. There were 24 vehicle-related deaths investigated by the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson in 2015.

By Chris Berendt

