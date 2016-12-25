Local NAACP elects officers

During the November meeting of the Sampson County branch of the NAACP, the general membership had the opportunity to elect new officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee. At the Dec. 19 meeting, the local NAACP branch leadership was installed.

The new officers of the Sampson County NAACP include: Lee Byam, president; Dwight Miller, first vice president; Luther Moore, second vice president; Larry Sutton, third vice president; Vada Williams, secretary; Annie Williams, corresponding secretary; Tony Watson, treasurer; and Graham Faison, assistant treasurer.

Having been elected and duly sworn in, the next Sampson County Branch of the NAACP Executive Committee meeting is scheduled for Jan. 16 at the branch headquarters on Wall Street in downtown Clinton, with the next general membership meeting slated for Jan. 23 at First Baptist, 900 College St., Clinton.

In the words of Byam, “we invite everyone who would like to become a member to join and support the Sampson County Branch and help us continue to advocate for people and issues in the community. Let your voice be heard concerning unjust and unfair practices through your membership.”

Attesting to the dedication of the local NAACP membership, the branch officers remarked, “just remember, you help make it all happen.”

Recently, in speaking about the relevance of the NAACP’s local branches, the National NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks stated “your NAACP needs your immediate support as we work to advance a heavy agenda of forward progress in 2017.”

For more information about the mission and vision of the NAACP, the local branch invites you to attend the general membership meetings every fourth Monday at 6 p.m. at First Baptist, 900 College St. Clinton.

The Sampson County branch of the NAACP recently installed its officers. (Courtesy photo) http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_NAACP.jpg The Sampson County branch of the NAACP recently installed its officers. (Courtesy photo)