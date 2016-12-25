Vision, night of fun leads to helping others

Robert Stroud and Ray Boyette had a vision.

From that vision, to help the children of the community, the annual fundraising event, Shaggin’ for Santa, was formed.

Now held on New Year’s Eve, the annual event is entering its 16th year and continues to raise money for the Family Caregiver Support Program which was designed to help grandparents and kinship relatives who are raising their grandchildren and other family members.

According to Stroud, in 2000, he and Boyette were hosts of a radio show at WCLN in Clinton. While sitting behind the mic one day, Stroud said the duo had a thought and wanted to invite a band to come play at the civic center and raise money for a good cause.

With a little encouraging from a local business man, Stroud and Boyette decided to plan and host the event and give all money raised to the Crisis Center. And for five years, that’s exactly what they did.

“I knew we needed to do something to help the children in our community,” Stroud shared, as he talked about his memories of the annual event and the force that drives him to continue hosting it all these years. “I have felt the Lord tapping on my shoulder telling me that I need to help.”

For five years, proceeds for Shaggin’ for Santa were given to the local Crisis Center. After running into Glenda Bunker at McDonalds one morning, Stroud said funds began going to assist the Department of Aging’s program.

“We wanted to have an annual event that would help local children,” Stroud added.

Bunker said she felt the money could greatly benefit the families who were a part of the programs at the Department of Aging.

“I know it’s hard for these grandparents who are now having to raise their grandchildren,” Bunker said about why she had the thought.

For many years, Bunker and her husband attended the Shaggin’ for Santa event, and spent the night on the dance floor. With a little age on them, Bunker said she and her husband no longer attend, but they offer their support every year.

Shaggin’ for Santa was always held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, but a couple of years ago, interest started to wan, and Stroud said he knew something had to be done to pick up the community’s interest.

“Having it after Thanksgiving worked for a couple of years, but the event quickly became less of the event we wanted,” Stroud explained.

Stroud and others played with the idea of having the event at a different location, using the Wing Spot, Oasis and Coharie Country Club. That too wasn’t as successful as Stroud wanted to see, so a couple of years ago, the event began being hosted on New Year’s Eve and at the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center.

Some years, Stroud shared, have been good — bringing in more than $10,000 to help purchase items to be given as Christmas presents. Over the last 15 years, in all, Stroud said the Shaggin’ for Santa events have raised more than $50,000, averaging about $5,000 each year.

“Last year’s event raised enough money that we have been able to purchase the Christmas presents for this Christmas,” Stroud said.

As the event organizer, Stroud said he truly has a passion for the Department of Aging because its employees are so dedicated to the families — not just at Christmas, but throughout the entire year.

The event is sponsored by Donnie Lamm of Nissan of Clinton and Southeastern Outdoor Products.

“We do everything we can to make this a successful event,” Stroud said.

The program, according to Lesia Henderson, program coordinator, provides community educational workshops, community advocacy, community outreach, care planning, caregiving counseling, caregiver training, support groups, respite, handy man work, yard work, household chore work, personal emergency response alarm systems and more.

“However the funds are limited,” Henderson acknowledged. “That is why the Shaggin’ for Santa fundraising is vital to the Family Caregiver Support Program’s Grandparents Raising Grandchildren. This fund-raiser furthers the assistance we give to those in this situation.”

The money raised during the annual Shaggin’ for Santa event is used to purchase items for the children who are a part of the support program. In addition to the items purchased at Christmas, such as toys, clothing and toiletries, any funds that remain at the end of the holiday season are used to help send the children to summer camp and purchase school supplies to deliver at the beginning of each school year.

“There truly is a great need in our area, and Robert and the others fulfill it,” Bunker said.

This year’s party will include three disc jockeys and two bands. Admission is charged and tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at the Civic Center.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.