Operation Santa Hat set for Dec. 26

Something as simple as donning a red hat and getting together with others can do wonders for someone’s Christmas spirit. That’s the idea behind Operation Santa Hat, started last year by Steve Boyette and continuing on Monday with its second annual edition.

The event was the brainchild of Boyette, who sold his idea of a group photograph of attendees wearing Santa hats as a lure to bring former schoolmates together in Clinton for a mini-reunion during the Christmas holidays. The first Santa hat event took place on the courthouse square Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015, but Boyette promised it would not be the last.

Nearly 40 people attended that inaugural event and, due to the relatively large turnout for a first time event, it was judged by participants as a big success, with all in favor of making it a yearly occurrence.

To that end, the second annual Operation Santa Hat is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, on the courthouse square in Clinton. Boyette encouraged everyone to attend and bring the kids.

“Just be sure to wear a red Santa hat,” Boyette stated.

Most people, he said, smile at the notion of participating in a large group photo session where everyone’s wearing a Santa hat.

“They enjoy visiting with old friends — and making new friends — in a festive atmosphere,” Boyette attested.

It might seem like an eccentric idea, but Boyette is a man whose passions run the gamut.

He enjoys helping others, working part-time for a local company transporting patients to their medical appointments, while also managing a local private charity. He is also well-known as an expert of paranormal investigation and a local history enthusiast. He created the Clinton-Sampson County Local History Facebook group that is now nearly 1,500 members strong and lives in a 160-year-old house on West Main Street.

But this time of year he puts those passions aside to focus on Christmas merriment and reconnecting with distant friends, while welcoming new acquaintances into the fold — a task that is easier during the Christmas season when many of those friends briefly return to Sampson County for the holidays.

“My buddy David Thomas Tew (from Turkey) is great musician and I’m pleased to say he’s bringing his guitar to lead us in what he called an old-fashioned sing-along,” Boyette stated. “David said he might need the children to help him sing ‘Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer.’”

Boyette knows that not everyone feels joyous at this time of year, but hopes maybe participating in Operation Santa Hat could ease those feelings.

“Holiday depression is a problem for some and this event can help to alleviate that,” Boyette explained. “So bring a friend who might be feeling blue and we’ll help them have a good time.”

Boyette emphasized that Operation Santa Hat is most definitely a family-oriented event, with children invited to come along with their parents, guardians and friends. He said he worries that society has become too coarse and cautioned everyone to be careful what they say “because little ears are listening.” He also offered a reminder that there is also no alcohol at the event.

In case of rain, the event will be held at the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street, thanks to Clinton-Sampson Planning director Mary Rose, who granted permission to use the site if necessary. Otherwise, the groups will meet at the Santa house on the courthouse square at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

“So put on your Santa hat and join the fun,” Boyette offered.

For more information, visit the Operation Santa Hat Facebook page.

The first Operation Santa Hat last year enjoyed a good turnout and organizer Steve Boyette is hoping for an even bigger one this year. The photo will be taken on at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the courthouse square in Clinton. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Santa-hat-1.jpg The first Operation Santa Hat last year enjoyed a good turnout and organizer Steve Boyette is hoping for an even bigger one this year. The photo will be taken on at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the courthouse square in Clinton.

Second annual event aims to spread cheer through photo op

