Starting a new year means starting a new you

As we get closer to 2017, people start making New Year’s resolutions. In our case, our New Year’s resolution is all about you and what we can do to make 2017 a healthy and pain-free year for you.

As the premier providers of physical therapy in Sampson County, we value your trust in us. Our goal is not only to maintain but also to improve the high standard of care you’ve experienced with us. As part of our resolution, we are going to teach you how to live a healthy, pain-free life. Please pay close attention to this newsletter because it will help you set the stage for optimum health and wellness in the next 12 months. Your success is ours, and we are committed to your health and well-being.

Here are a few tips to help you stay injury-free in the New Year:

• Consult a physical therapist to evaluate and, if necessary, improve your strength and flexibility.

• Learn the right techniques to lift heavy objects, including heavy backpacks and handbags.

• A physical fitness and injury assessment evaluation is the best thing you can do to keep yourself healthy and pain-free in 2017.

Here are some ideas for New Year’s resolutions. Please keep in mind that some of these suggestions may need to be modified depending on your individual needs.

1. When lifting objects, I will use the correct technique so that I can protect my back.

2. As I perform my exercises, I will monitor my technique, breathing pattern, and range of motion during each repetition.

3. I will maintain an upright posture and practice postural awareness exercises at regular intervals throughout the day.

4. I will make it a habit to stretch at regular intervals while at work.

5. I will follow a home or gym exercise program on a regular basis as prescribed to me by a medical professional or physical therapist.

This is the time of the year when most individuals get gym memberships and plan to start regular workouts. It’s also the time of the year when the body is least prepared for unsupervised, sudden exercise which can cause injuries. Your physical therapist can teach you how to perform an exercise with the correct technique, breathing pattern, and range of motion. We will always answer your questions and help you exercise in a safe, progressive manner. Don’t hesitate to contact us to ask for help with finding a routine that will work for you.

Now it’s your turn to make some New Year’s resolutions for a healthy and pain-free year ahead! From all of us to you and your family: We wish you a Happy New Year and hope you have a safe, pain-free, and injury-free year ahead in 2017.

http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Dan-Skulavik-5.jpg

By Dan Skulavik Contributing columnist

Dr. Dan Skulavik is the physical therapist at Advanced Physical Therapy in the Food Lion shopping center.

Dr. Dan Skulavik is the physical therapist at Advanced Physical Therapy in the Food Lion shopping center.