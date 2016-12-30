Home invasions probed

Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities are investigating two separate home invasions that occurred on consecutive days, victimizing homes that contained young children.

The first was reported at 11:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at a home on the 10000 block of Garland Highway, Clinton. There were reportedly four victims, all of the Garland Highway residence, including an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.

The victims contacted the Sheriff’s Office and reported that they heard a knock at their door, Lt. Marcus Smith said. When they opened it, unknown suspects “forcefully entered the residence and robbed them of cash and personal items,” he reported.

The victims were not able to give any further information regarding the suspects or how many of them there were. According to reports, an undisclosed amount of cash stolen, along with a laptop, valued at $450.

Reports note that minor injuries were sustained, but the injuries and to which victims was not available.

Just one night later, a home invasion was reported minutes before 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at a residence on the 400 block of Beverly Lane, Clinton. Reports state that suspects forced their way into the residence with firearms and assaulted occupants.

“Victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office and reported that unknown suspects forcefully entered the residence and robbed them of cash and personal items,” Smith said.

They were only able to say that a black male was one of the suspects, but could not provide a detailed description.

Similar to the robbery the night before, there were multiple victims, all of the same Beverly Lane address. There were five victims in total, including two young children — an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

“I cannot advise if these incidents are related or not,” Smith said, “but both are being investigated.”

According to reports, several electronics were taken in the Beverly Lane invasion, along with money and jewelry. Among the items stolen were two tablets, a laptop, stereo speakers, gold rings and necklaces and an undisclosed sum of cash. The items were valued at $3,480 alone.

Shooting

In a separate incident, a Clinton man was shot at a nightclub, reportedly located in the Harrells area, early Saturday morning, Dec. 24.

Kenya Robinson, 21, of Old U.S. 701, Clinton, was listed as the victim. He was shot in the back, reports state. The shooting was reported just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to Sampson Regional Medical Center after the hospital’s Emergency Department personnel contacted the Sheriff’s Office and informed them of a shooting victim receiving treatment.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with victim Robinson, who Smith said refused to provide any information about being shot other than he was at an “unknown club” in Sampson County.

Anyone with information on these cases should call the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.

