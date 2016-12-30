Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 28 — Alonza James Vann, 28, of 101 Hayes Court, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Jan. 17.

• Dec. 28 — Henry Landon Tew, 44, of 399 Laurel Lake Road, Godwin, was charged with communicating threats. Written promise; court date is Jan. 18.

• Dec. 28 — Richard Conway Moore, 57, of 380 Moore Herring Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 17.

• Dec. 28 — Marcus Jerome Monk, 35, of 113 Jupiter Drive, Dunn, was charged on out-of-county warrants with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 27.

• Dec. 28 — Patricia Jean Moore, 56, of 380 Moore Herring Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Jan. 17.

• Dec. 29 — Ronald Letrail Joyner, 33, of 40 E. Fourth St., Garland, was charged with motor vehicle theft, possessing/concealing stolen property, larceny-shoplifting and two counts of violation of a protective order. Bond set at $12,000; court date is Jan. 13.

• Dec. 29 — Christopher Hill, 35, of 385 Sampson Acres Drive, Clinton, was charged with criminal damage to property (vandalism). Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 17.

• Dec. 29 — Terry Lynette Melvin, 51, of 2551 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with resisting public officer and assault on an officer. Bond set at $5,500; court date is Jan. 26.

Incidents/investigations

• Dec. 28 — Four Oaks Bank in Harrells was the victim of a break-in. There were three windows and a security door. Damage was estimated at $5,000.

• Dec. 28 — Cesar Manzo of Autryville reported items removed from an open shed, including several power tools, including drills, a saw and grinder, and other miscellaneous hand tools. Items were valued at $618.

• Dec. 29 — Billy Hinson Jr. of Salemburg reported a charging machine, two subwoofers and two music speakers stolen from his residence. Items valued at $575.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

