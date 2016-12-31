The gift of giving

Members of the Clinton Alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority purchased gifts for the foster children in custody of Sampson County Department of Social Services. Pictured are chapter president, Pamela Bennett, DSS director Sarah Bradshaw, Sonja Herring and Arrida Johnson.

