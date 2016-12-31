DECA students place in competition

Students from Clinton High School who are part of the DECA club won at the regional competition Dec. 19 at an event held at the University of Mount Olive.

Several hundred students attended the event. Students had to take a 100 question written test and complete a role play in their area of competition. There were five areas of competition: Sports and Entertainment Marketing TEAM, Travel and Tourism TEAM, Retail Merchandise, Apparel and Accessories, And Quick Serve. The CHS DECA advisor is Venetia Mann.

Winners were:

Sports and Entertainment Marketing TEAM

Austin Parker and Zack Darden- in the top 10 Overall

Jacob Bauman and Logan Spell top 10 in role play and 2nd place winner Overall

Jacob Bauman was also top 10 on the written exam

Travel and Toruism TEAM

Corey Spell and Kam Miller top 10 in role play

Quick Serve

Gage Jackson top 10 on written exam

Retail Merchandise

Alaina Raynor- top 10 in role play and top 10 overall

Kristal McCalop- top 10 on wirtten exam, top 10 in role play and top 10 overall

Ivan Zelaya-top 10 role play and top 10 overall

Apparel and Accessories

Ella Faison top 10 on written exam