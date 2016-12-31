DECA students place in competition

Students from Clinton High School who are part of the DECA club won at the regional competition Dec. 19 at an event held at the University of Mount Olive.
Several hundred students attended the event. Students had to take a 100 question written test and complete a role play in their area of competition. There were five areas of competition: Sports and Entertainment Marketing TEAM, Travel and Tourism TEAM, Retail Merchandise, Apparel and Accessories, And Quick Serve. The CHS DECA advisor is Venetia Mann.
Winners were:
Sports and Entertainment Marketing TEAM
Austin Parker and Zack Darden- in the top 10 Overall
Jacob Bauman and Logan Spell top 10 in role play and 2nd place winner Overall
Jacob Bauman was also top 10 on the written exam
Travel and Toruism TEAM
Corey Spell and Kam Miller top 10 in role play
Quick Serve
Gage Jackson top 10 on written exam
Retail Merchandise
Alaina Raynor- top 10 in role play and top 10 overall
Kristal McCalop- top 10 on wirtten exam, top 10 in role play and top 10 overall
Ivan Zelaya-top 10 role play and top 10 overall
Apparel and Accessories
Ella Faison top 10 on written exam