Kidnapping charge leveled

A Clinton man is facing felony assault and kidnapping charges following a domestic dispute, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities.

Ramel Tyshaun McIntyre, 20, of 915 Southwest Blvd., Clinton, has been charged with kidnapping, assault by strangulation and assault inflicting serious bodily injury. According to Sampson County Detention Center records, McIntyre was placed in the jail under $75,000 secured bond.

He was served the charges on Saturday at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office after being taken into custody at the Autryville residence where the dispute and alleged assault reportedly took place. The incident was reported at a residence on Bullard Street, Autryville. Deputies responded to a domestic call for service at the residence just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

“Upon arrival they located a female outside of the residence who they could visibly see had been physically assaulted,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith stated.

Reports list the victim as a 22-year-old female of Clinton. She was listed as the girlfriend of the alleged offender and preliminary reports state that she was “severely” assaulted, however details on the extent of the specific injuries were not available.

“Witnesses stated the male suspect was inside the residence,” Smith said. “Deputies entered the residence and located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.”

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, McIntyre is currently on probation stemming from a March 2015 conviction on felony drug charges in Sampson County. His sentence was suspended and he was placed on two years’ probation, court records show.

