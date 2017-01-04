Sheriff officials investigating shooting case

Sampson County Sheriff’s officials are investigating the shooting of a Clinton man, who sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh after being approached at his home by several suspects, authorities said Tuesday.

Jose Alexis Cardona, 29, of Sasser Lane, Clinton, sustained the injury when “several unidentified males” approached him Saturday morning, sheriff’s reports filed Tuesday stated. The shooting reported at 8 a.m. Saturday, having happened a few hours earlier, reports show.

Deputies responded to the Sampson Regional Medical Center Emergency Department in regard to the gunshot victim after receiving a call of the victim receiving treatment. Through investigation, they discovered the victim was approached by several unidentified males while outside of his residence on Sasser Lane.

“During the incident, at least one of the suspects brandished a firearm and (the) suspect shot the victim in the thigh,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said. “The suspects fled on foot and did not rob the victim of anything. The victim’s injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.”

No other information about the case, including any motive or suspect descriptions, was disclosed by authorities.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

