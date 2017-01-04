Garland produces historic documentary

GARLAND — With his expertise in video and photography, Kelvin Robinson enjoyed being a part of more than 60 years of history.

After months of planning, a documentary capturing the growth from 1950 to 2016 was placed on DVDs. Robinson is the owner of KR Photographing LLC. Danual T. Smith serves as the vice president. Now in its third year, the business offers imaging and video services to their client.

Throughout town, it’s often said that “Greatness grows in Garland.” Robinson showed gratitude for his participation in the process.

“It feels great to take part in it and to see smiles on faces,” Robinson said. “It felt great to have my hands-on piecing this thing together for the town of Garland.”

Robinson filmed and Smith took stills throughout the town. They visited different businesses, churches and various locations to interview residents.

“We went to the Garland Senior Center and talked to some of the members, the floral shop and different members of the church,” Robinson said.

They also visited members of the Garland Volunteer Fire Department, local restaurants, barbershops and beauty salons. The recent day of shooting began at 9 a.m. and finished around 6 p.m. It took KR Photographing about 10 to 12 hours to complete the editing process.

According to history collected by Gene Hart, Garland was chartered as a town on Feb. 8, 1907 and went through many developments. It was named after Henry Garland, assistant postmaster general of the United States. The town grew as more stores and homes were built. The post office was established as well.

The video also includes glimpses of a mural of Dr. Amos Neill Johnson and his assistant Henry Lee “Buddy” Treadwell. The medical professionals were responsible for innovating the physician assistant concept.

In 1950, a development corporation was formed and a building was established to accommodate a factory, which is now home to the Garland Shirt Company.

The DVD is available for $10. For more information or to purchase, contact Mayor Winifred Murphy at 910-627-1692. Requests may also be mailed to P.O. Box 207, Garland, NC 28441.

Downtown Garland is featured in a new documentary about the town. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_G_1.jpg Downtown Garland is featured in a new documentary about the town. Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy stands next to a sign for the upcoming Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_G_2.jpg Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy stands next to a sign for the upcoming Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park.

New DVD shows strides made in Garland

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.