Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 3 — Alvaro Hernandez, 34, of 41 Francis Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 24.
• Jan. 3 — Bobby Daniel Blake, 31, of 306 S. Church St., Roseboro, was charged with reckless driving and failure to heed light and siren. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 14.
• Jan. 3 — Cammie Elizabeth Wright, 25, of 1063 Moltonville Road, Clinton, was charged with two counts of probation violation and served an out-of-county warrant on charge of larceny. Bond set at $5,500; court date is Jan. 11.
• Jan. 3 — Dennis Howard Carroll Jr., 35, of 68 Windsong Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and harassing phone calls. No bond set; court date is Jan. 10.
• Jan. 3 — Rolando Alexander Torres, 23, of 314 Beverly Lane, Clinton, was charged with indecent exposure, trespassing and order for arrests on several misdemeanor motor vehicle-related offenses. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Jan. 31.
• Jan. 3 — Devon Adam Powell, 29, of 285 Seven Eagles Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 14.
• Jan. 3 — Clark Edward Schneider Jr., 47, of 220 N. Salemburg Hwy., Salemburg, was charged with two counts of fraud-worthless check. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 10.
Incidents/investigations
• Jan. 3 — Letania Bannerman of Ivanhoe reported the windows busted out of his Chevrolet Silverado. Damage was estimated at $800.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.