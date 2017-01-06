Eagle Scout Parker honored for Royal Lane project

Zachary Daren Parker earned the Boy Scout’s highest honor by helping the City of Clinton’s revitalize a portion of Royal Lane Park as his Eagle Scout project. He was recognized for his efforts at the recent City Council meeting.

During the fall of 2015, Parker approached the Clinton Recreation and Parks Department about completing a project, which ultimately encompassed the construction of a new batting cage next to the existing batting cage by Baseball Field No. 5 at Royal Lane Park and the installation of artificial turf on concrete with an adhesive.

Following discussion and planning meetings, Parker began the project. It was completed by spring 2016.

“Throughout this project, Zach exhibited the characteristics of an Eagle Scout,” Clinton Recreation and Parks director Jonathan Allen stated. Among those characteristics, leadership, influence, promoting better citizenship and bettering the community are included.

“This project will have a lasting, positive impact on our community by doubling the available space and time for participants to improve their hitting and pitching skills,” Allen said. “It is my recommendation that we recognize Zach Parker for his hard work and dedication in making the batting cage a reality. Zach is an example of the future leaders that we have that make our community special.”

Mayor Lew Starling echoed that praise, recognizing Parker, along with his parents Daren and Michelle.

“The Scouts in this town have done so much good,” said Starling. “I think we’ve gotten more free labor out of the Scouts than anybody in the world. It is a wonderful organization and I have been to many of these ceremonies. On behalf of the city, we appreciate it.”

Zach Parker Zach Parker

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.