Clinton bank robbed; police seek suspect

Clinton Police officials are seeking the identity of a man who entered the First Citizens Bank on Northeast Boulevard shortly before closing time Friday, armed with a gun and demanding cash.

The man got away with an undisclosed sum of money, Clinton Police Chief Jay Tilley said. Clinton Police Department vehicles, marked and unmarked, converged on the bank moments after the call came in at 4:45 p.m. The bank is located at 302 Northeast Blvd., adjacent to Jordan Shopping Plaza.

“A black male entered the First Citizens Bank, showed a gun but didn’t point it,” the police chief said.

According to police reports, the male suspect went to the bank teller and demanded money while showing a firearm. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the male suspect fled the area in a dark colored Nissan Altima. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Tilley said there were customers in the store along with the employees, but could not say exactly how many. Police were immediately able to obtain clear surveillance images showing a black male with a light complexion. He is described as being approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. Police said the male suspect also has acne scarring on his face. He was wearing a knit toboggan with a brim on it, black overcoat and a light-colored collared shirt underneath at the time of the robbery.

The FBI is working with the Clinton Police Department on the case. Further information was expected to be disseminated by police officials later Friday evening.

There are two different First Citizens Bank branches in Clinton, the other on Fayetteville Street across town.

The Clinton Police and FBI are conducting the investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Clinton Police at 910-592-3105. Citizens may also provide information using the anonymous texting service, CPD TIP411 by texting “tipcpd” and the tip to 847411.

A surveillance photo shows a man leaving First CItizens Bank on Northeast Boulevard in Clinton following a reported robbery shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. An undisclosed sum of cash was taken. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_image1-1.jpeg A surveillance photo shows a man leaving First CItizens Bank on Northeast Boulevard in Clinton following a reported robbery shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. An undisclosed sum of cash was taken. Surveillance image An alleged bank robber, as of yet unidentified, reportedly demanded cash from a teller while armed with a gun, police said. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_image2-1.jpg An alleged bank robber, as of yet unidentified, reportedly demanded cash from a teller while armed with a gun, police said. Surveillance image

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

