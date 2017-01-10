First-time forum offers Sampson veterans valuable opportunity

A valuable opportunity for veterans in Sampson and surrounding counties will extend for three days this week at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, with veterans offered a chance to speak face-to-face about existing and new claims, and get more information and resolution about their particular case.

A Veterans Experience Action Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, through Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Agri-Expo Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. Veterans needing assistance with filing a claim or who have questions regarding Veterans Affairs (VA) appeals are encouraged to come out as Veterans Service officers and VA benefits and healthcare representatives will be present to assist those needs.

“The VA is coming to Sampson County and they’re bringing raters and interviewers,” said Sampson’s Veterans Service Officer Ann Knowles, who has been working for months to get the event organized. “This is the first time in Sampson County we have had this.”

A longtime Veterans Service officer, Knowles has been to three such events in the past, including one in Johnston County, one in Cumberland and another in Onslow. The events in Johnston and Onslow assisted approximately 1,300 veterans apiece, she noted.

“I’m expecting a big turnout,” said Knowles, who touted the opportunity for Sampson’s veterans and those in bordering counties. “Veterans will be able to have a decision made on — or finalize — an existing claim, or file a new claim. Others will get their claim expedited. It’s a great opportunity for veterans to sit down across from a person who is making a decision.”

Knowles has helped local veterans for decades and said there are “thousands” who could take advantage of this chance, and hopes a good majority of them do. There are 42 file cabinets full of veteran cases locally within the Sampson County Veterans Service Office alone.

“We encourage veterans who have a claim pending or want to file a claim or add a dependent to come out and have their case heard personally,” she said.

Knowles has been working to bring such an event to Sampson County for a long time, actually budgeting money last summer as part of the county’s 2016-17 fiscal plan with the aim to bring it to fruition.

“This has been in the works for a while. It took three months to get it organized. The VA has been bending over backward to accommodate this,” said Knowles, who praised county administrative staff and the Sampson Board of Commissioners for approving the $8,000 she budgeted last summer for this week’s event.

In Sampson County, assistance for veterans and their families totaled between $42 million and $46 million in 2015.

“That says a lot for Sampson County veterans,” Knowles attested, again encouraging them to come out to this week’s Veterans Experience Action Center to talk with those who make the decision on claims. “This is an opportunity to sit in front of them before a decision is made.”

For more information, contact the Veterans Office in Sampson County at 910-592-2862.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.