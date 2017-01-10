Three suspects charged in home break-in after 911 call

Three people have been charged in connection with a break-in to a Clinton-area residence after a woman who lives there came home to find the three suspects inside, Sampson County Sheriff’s officials said.

Dexter Dewayne Darden Jr., 28, of 114 Pierce St., Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possessing/concealing stolen property. He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $150,000 secured bond.

Tyesha Lynette Parker, 21, of 195 Corinth Church Road, Salemburg, and Hakeema Nicole Fennell, 24, of Morisey Boulevard, Clinton, were also charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possessing/concealing stolen property. Parker and Fennell were placed under secured bonds of $25,000 and $50,000, respectively.

Court dates for the three were scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13.

The incident was reported at 3:19 p.m. Friday at the 3100 block of Honeycutt Road, Clinton. There were two victims listed, including a female of the Honeycutt Road residence.

“The victim came home to their residence on Honeycutt Road and discovered three suspects inside her residence,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith stated. “The suspects fled the location and the homeowner contacted 911 and was able to give the suspect information and vehicle description to the dispatcher.”

That information was relayed to officers, who responded and located the suspect vehicle on U.S. 421 near Nathan Dudley Road, where the three suspects were taken into custody. Stolen property from the residence on Honeycutt Road was found inside the vehicle. According to reports, two Michael Kors pocketbooks, two pairs of Nike tennis shoes and a small sum of cash was taken during the incident. The items were valued at $1,180.

The three suspects were charged as a result. It is unclear why Darden’s bond was so high. Sheriff’s reports and state court records did not indicate a prior record or any recent arrests.

Fennell, the only of the three suspects for whom a prior record was found in N.C. Department of Public Safety records, was convicted of misdemeanor larceny in Sampson County in 2012 and Wayne County in 2013. She was given a suspended sentence and probation in both cases, records show.

Darden Fennell Parker

Getaway vehicle stopped after 911 call

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

