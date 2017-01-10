TB: Alive and well in the United States

Tuberculosis (TB) is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but TB bacteria can attack any part of the body such as the kidney, spine, and brain. Not everyone infected with TB bacteria becomes sick. As a result, two TB-related conditions exist: latent TB infection (LTBI), which means you have been infected with the bacteria, but don’t have the disease; and TB disease, in which you develop the signs and symptoms of Tuberculosis. The signs and symptoms you develop depend on where TB disease is located in your body. If not treated properly, TB disease can be fatal.

TB bacteria are spread through the air from one person to another. The TB bacteria are emitted into the air when a person with TB disease of the lungs or throat coughs, speaks, or sings. People nearby can breathe in these bacteria and become infected. TB is not spread by: shaking someone’s hand; sharing food or drink; touching bed linens or toilet seats; sharing toothbrushes; or kissing. When a person breathes in TB bacteria, the bacteria can settle in the lungs and begin to grow. From there, they can move through the blood to other parts of the body, such as the throat, kidney, spine, joints and brain. TB disease in the lungs or throat can be infectious. This means that the bacteria can be spread to other people. TB in other parts of the body, such as the kidney or spine, is usually not infectious. People with TB pulmonary or throat disease are more likely to spread it to people they are in contact with every day. This includes family members, friends, and coworkers or schoolmates.

Latent TB Infection

TB bacteria can live in the body without making you sick. This is called latent TB infection. For most people who breathe in TB bacteria and become infected, the body is able to fight the bacteria to stop them from growing. People with latent TB infection:

• Have no symptoms

• Don’t feel sick

• Can’t spread TB bacteria to others

• Usually have a positive TB skin test reaction or positive TB blood test

• May develop TB disease if they do not receive treatment for latent TB infection

Many people who have latent TB infection never develop TB disease. In these people, the TB bacteria remain inactive for a lifetime without causing disease. But in other people, especially people who have a weak immune system, the bacteria become active, multiply, and cause TB disease.

TB Disease

TB bacteria become active if the immune system can’t stop them from growing. When TB bacteria are active (multiplying in your body), this is called TB disease. People with TB disease are sick. Depending on the type of TB disease they have, they may also be able to spread the bacteria to people they spend time with every day. Some people develop TB disease soon after becoming infected (within weeks) before their immune system can fight the TB bacteria. Other people may get sick years later when their immune system becomes weak for other reasons. For people whose immune systems are weak, especially those with HIV infection or other diseases that weaken the immune system, the risk of developing TB disease is much higher than for people with normal immune systems.

Signs and Symptoms

Symptoms of TB disease depend on where in the body the TB bacteria are growing. TB bacteria usually grow in the lungs (pulmonary TB). TB disease in the lungs may cause symptoms such as:

• A bad cough that lasts 3 weeks or longer

• Pain in the chest

• Coughing up blood or sputum (phlegm from deep inside the lungs)

Other symptoms of TB disease are:

• Weakness or fatigue

• Weight loss

• No appetite

• Chills

• Fever

• Sweating at night

Other symptoms of TB disease may differ, depending on the part of the body that is affected.

TB Risk Factors

Overall, about 5 to 10 percent of people infected with the TB bacteria who do not receive treatment for latent TB infection will develop TB disease during their lifetime. For persons whose immune systems are weak, especially those with HIV infection or other diseases that weaken the immune system, the risk of developing TB disease is much higher than for persons with normal immune systems.

Generally, persons at high risk for developing TB disease fall into two categories:

• Persons who have been recently infected with TB bacteria

• Persons with medical conditions that weaken the immune system

Persons who have been recently infected with TB bacteria includes:

• Close contacts of a person with infectious TB disease

• Persons who have immigrated from areas of the world with high rates of TB

• Children less than 5 years of age who have a positive TB test

• Groups with high rates of TB transmission, such as homeless persons, injection drug users, and persons with HIV infection

• Persons who work or reside with people who are at high risk for TB in facilities or institutions such as hospitals, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and residential homes for those with HIV

Persons with Medical Conditions that Weaken the Immune System

Babies and young children often have weak immune systems. Other people can have weak immune systems, too, especially people with any of these conditions:

• HIV infection (the virus that causes AIDS)

• Substance abuse

• Silicosis

• Diabetes mellitus

• Severe kidney disease

• Low body weight

• Organ transplants

• Head and neck cancer

• Medical treatments such as corticosteroids or organ transplant

• Specialized treatment for rheumatoid arthritis or Crohn’s disease

Many people are unaware of the strong comeback of Tuberculosis. They think of TB as a disease of the past, but it is on the rise, as well as other diseases that we thought no longer existed.

Proper diagnosis and medication can help decrease the existence of TB but people have to be willing to be treated.

The Sampson County Health Department provides TB services to the citizens of Sampson County and North Carolina for the elimination of Tuberculosis. TB services are offered Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm for clients requiring testing, treatment or other TB services.

To schedule an appointment for a TB skin test or to follow-up on a previous skin test that was positive, please call 910-592-1131, ext. 4001, 4960 or 4220. For more information about TB, please call 910-592-1131, ext. 4248 or 4972.

Peggy H. Pollock, R.N. Health Department

Peggy H. Pollock is a registered nurse with the Sampson County Health Department.

