UES honors students

Union Elementary third grade students of the month for January were Katleyn Clark, Alexis Davilacruz, Kimberly Gomez, Ketedel Pineda, Aiden Pitstick, David Roblero and Fernandeo Sanchez-Zabala.

Union Elementary Students of the Month in second grade are Diego Jandres, Cristian Juarez Ramos, Kaylee Mairena, Kemori McNeil, Johan Maroquin, Ella Rice, Magdiel Roblero Ortega and Oscar Watson.

Union Elementary Students of the Month for January in first grade are Jessi Escobar Reyes, Zeidia Hernandez, Aaniyah Johnson, Japhet Juarez, Sophia King, Herme Ralios-Gomez, Astri Perez-Paz, Zoee Visbinder and Logan Weeks.

The Pre-K Union Elementary Students of the Month for January are Leomardo Matute-Martinez, Anna Taylor, Arianna West and Kratos Zaldivar. Kindergarten Students of the Month are Drake Boykin, Juliette Cervantes Arellano, Pedro Cruz Flores, Nickiayah McCullers, Josclyn Torres, JoMiracle Wallace and Kylee West.