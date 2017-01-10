County retirees honored, praised

Sampson County officially said goodbye to a staggering 158 years of service and dedication in half a dozen different departments, honoring six retirees who called it a career in December.

Their dedication to Sampson County was recognized at the top of Monday’s regular Board of Commissioners meeting, each given a plaque in recognition of their years of service to the county.

The retirees included Dianne Horne (EMS), an employee since August 1997; Cheryl Norris (Health Department), an employee since September 1979; Ricky Mattocks (Sheriff’s Office), an employee since October 1988; Yvonne Powell (Public Works), an employee since September 1994; and Ella Fryar (Aging), an employee since November 1990. Connie Thornton (Inspections), an employee since July 1990, was not present at Monday’s small ceremony but was recognized and will be presented her plaque at a later date.

The board’s vice-chairwoman Sue Lee presented each of the retirees with a plaque “in acknowledgement and grateful appreciation of their dedicated service.” All were lauded. A few comments were made upon the recognition of the two longest-tenured employees of the bunch in Mattocks and Norris.

Commissioners Jerol Kivett and Harry Parker, as well as Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, made a few comments about Mattocks.

“I’ve known Ricky all my adult life and most of my teenage years,” said Kivett, reminiscing of late-night basketball games and league softball days. “He’s also an accomplished furniture builder. He worked for my company for many years and he still dabbles with woodworking a little bit.”

Kivett acknowledged Mattocks and his wife Vicky, a longtime county telecommunicator, for what they have meant to the county.

“They are the epitome of what makes Sampson County (great),” the commissioner said. “They have lived here their entire life, they have worked for the community, they are outstanding citizens and they have given to the community over and over. There is no doubt in my mind Sampson County is a better place with the Mattocks family.”

Parker said he enjoyed working with Mattocks during his time in law enforcement.

“I thank God for putting you in my life,” Parker noted. “You’re retired. Enjoy it.”

Mattocks worked under three sheriffs, starting under Sheriff Cranford Fann at the jail and ascending the ranks through the years. Along with serving with the Sheriff’s Office, Mattocks was also a lifetime member of the rescue squad. On Monday, Thornton presented him with his revolver.

“Everything Ricky has been a part of, he has been dedicated,” Thornton said. “The citizens of this county have benefited from that dedication. I certainly have too Ricky, and I certainly appreciate you and all you have done for me. God bless you.”

Mattocks, who was joined by his entire family, said he left one person twice in retirement — Jerry Bradshaw, noting the years the two were together at the Sheriff’s Office and rescue squad. He thanked Bradshaw, who was seated in the audience.

“Jerry, it’s been fun man,” Mattocks said.

Parker also shared a few thoughts on Norris after Lee jokingly urged her to change her mind about retirement.

“I’ve enjoyed my tenure with the county,” Norris said.

Parker said that when he served as deputy sheriff and fire marshal, Norris was his “go-to person.”

“If I ever wanted to know what was going on in the Health Department,” Parker stated, “that’s who I went to. I can truly say, nothing has changed about that. That character and her reputation and what she stood for — I appreciate what you’ve done for me in the past and on behalf of Sampson County, I thank you. The latter years are supposed to be the better years anyway. So spoil yourself and be blessed.”

Shown, from left, are Sampson County retirees as of December 2016. Dianne Horne (EMS); Cheryl Norris (Health Department); Ricky Mattocks (Sheriff’s Office); Yvonne Powell (Public Works); and Ella Fryar (Aging). Not pictured is Connie Thornton (Inspections). http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_retirees-1.jpg Shown, from left, are Sampson County retirees as of December 2016. Dianne Horne (EMS); Cheryl Norris (Health Department); Ricky Mattocks (Sheriff’s Office); Yvonne Powell (Public Works); and Ella Fryar (Aging). Not pictured is Connie Thornton (Inspections).

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

