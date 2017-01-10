Still operation seized by authorities

ROSEBORO — For the second time in less than five years, an illegal alcohol distilling operation was seized Monday from a Sampson County property.

According to reports released Tuesday evening by Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities, a tip led to discovery of the still and the illegal manufacture of non-tax paid alcohol at 775 Mt. Elam Church Road, Roseboro.

Travis Wayne Perry of Cumberland County was reportedly arrested and charged with possessing non-tax paid alcohol; use of property to manufacture non-tax paid alcohol; possess for sale non-tax paid alcohol; manufacture of non-tax paid alcohol; and possessing equipment for the manufacture of non-tax paid alcohol.

His bond was not immediately known.

This is the second time a still has been found on the property, sheriff’s authorities said. Sampson County deputies and Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agents dismantled an illegal still and discovered the manufacturing of non-tax paid alcohol in June 2012 at the same Roseboro-area property. The property owner at the time, Samuel Scott Byrd, was charged with manufacturing non-tax paid alcohol in connection with that 2012 operation, according to authorities.

A search for Byrd and Perry in N.C. Department of Public Safety records yielded no results.

A still operation was seized from a Mt. Elam Church Road, Roseboro, property Monday, the same address where a similar moonshine operation was seized in 2012. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Still.jpg A still operation was seized from a Mt. Elam Church Road, Roseboro, property Monday, the same address where a similar moonshine operation was seized in 2012.

By Chris Berendt

