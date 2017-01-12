Sampson County Schools to discuss free lunch, CEP program

Officials from Sampson County Schools are planning to discuss a program regarding free lunch.

During its next work session, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Board of Education is set to receive a presentation about the Community Eligibility Program (CEP), a meal service option for school and local educational agencies in high poverty areas. The program allows eligible schools to provide a free lunch and breakfast during the day.

Through the program, schools are allowed to provide breakfast and lunch to all students free of charge without the burden of collecting and processing school meal applications. Schools that have adopted CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of enrolled students participating in other federal assistance programs.

Clinton City School’s (CCS) Board of Education was recently notified that its school system met qualifications for students to receive a free lunch, following a presentation from Jeff Swartz, CCS child nutrition director. According to CCS, the program will save parents about $350 per year. The full price per meal is $1.85 and students who qualify for the reduced price pay 40 cents per meal.

For more than 20 years, CCS have provided a free breakfast for its students. The CEP allows them to provide a free lunch too.

According to the latest statistics available, more than 60 percent of students from Sampson County receive free lunch and more than 7.7 percent receive lunch.

Additional information regarding the county’s meal will be available Tuesday after it is presented by Sampson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy and Nutrition Director April Jordan. See updates at clintonnc.com.

