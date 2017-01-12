One arrested, one sought in robbery

One man has been apprehended and another is still being sought in connection with a robbery at Delway Trading Company Wednesday evening, Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities said in a statement released to media Thursday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a robbery at Delway Trading Company, located at 104 Delway Hwy., Harrells. Deputies spoke with the caller, who stated that a black male entered the store and purchased some merchandise.

During the transaction, the customer reached into the cash register drawer and grabbed money from inside the drawer before fleeing to the passenger side of a waiting getaway vehicle, a red Volvo, which sped away on U.S. 421 South toward Harrells, authorities said.

A witness who followed the suspect was able to obtain license plate information from the Volvo, which was relayed to deputies. The responding officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. A broadcast was issued to other law enforcement agencies, detailing the suspect and vehicle information and asking for assistance in locating them.

On Thursday, Clinton Police Department located the suspect vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Clinton. Police officers stopped the vehicle and detained the driver until sheriff’s investigators could respond. The Sheriff’s Office offered thanks to the Clinton Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

“Investigators took the driver into custody and after an investigation they were able to establish enough probable cause to charge the owner of the vehicle in connection with the robbery,” the press release stated.

The suspect driver and owner of the vehicle was Clifton Darntrall Killett, 38, of 410-A Royal Ln., Clinton. He was charged with common law robbery and placed under $20,000 secured bond. It was determined during the investigation that Killett was the driver of the suspect vehicle and the suspect who entered the store — who was also the passenger in the vehicle — was Ray Demond Rogers, 38, of 130 Rye Lane, Clinton. Rogers has outstanding warrants on file for common law robbery.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Rogers. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact investigators at 910-592-4141.

