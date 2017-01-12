Moving to a new home

The Sampson Independent has called 303 W. Elizabeth Street home for more than six decades, but when employees return to work Monday morning, they will begin their week in the newspaper’s new home — the historic post office building on West Main Street.

It is a move that is welcomed by a newspaper staff eager to put its best foot forward as a new year begins.

“It has been a personal dream of mine for a long time,” said SI Publisher Sherry Matthews about the move. “While Elizabeth Street has been home for me for going on 25 years, and for readers for decades, it was time for a change. And what a great change this will be.”

For Matthews, as with the entire newspaper team, the move will be somewhat bittersweet, though.

“We will be leaving so many wonderful memories that have been made in that building. I remember going by the newspaper office on my way to school at Clinton High back in the 70s, and stopping by to drop off payment for my parents’ subscription. What’s more, I have fond memories of all the wonderful people that made the paper come to life at that address, people like Jim Parker, Claire Brisson, Fred Burgess and Debby Chiarella. Every one of those people, and so many, many more, brought that building to life. But in many ways, we will take those memories and their inspiration with us to our new home.”

While the newspaper has been a part of downtown Clinton since its opening, the move only brings the business closer to the historic area, making visiting the location easier for readers.

“As the Clinton Main Street Program manager for downtown Clinton, I wish to express our delight in having The Sampson Independent relocate to the heart of downtown Clinton,” Mary Rose, city planner, said. “By reusing this historic structure The Sampson Independent, as others before, helps us meet one of our primary goals of preserving our history as well as assisting us with exhibiting to others downtown Clinton is a wonderful place to work, shop, and dine.”

Matthews said being in the downtown and in a historic building gives the 90-year-old newspaper a presence reflective of its long-standing place in the community.

“We are thrilled to become a part of the downtown we have long supported, and we are overjoyed to make use of this wonderful and most historic building. Our moves gives us a new beginning. We are starting this year in new surroundings and providing more and more communication platforms than ever before. From our award-winning news and ad departments to a revamped circulation team, we are headed into 2017 aiming to serve our community with print, digital, video, podcasts, apps and much, more more.”

The building that now houses the media outlet was built in 1936 and later renovated in the 1950s. From its opening in 1936, until 2004, the building served as the Clinton Post Office, at which time the post office moved to its current location in Coharie Plaza.

In June 2005, Wilcare Facilities Inc. and company president George E. Wilson purchased the building through an online auction. Under the U.S. Department of Interior’s guidelines for historic preservation, the building was renovated at a cost of $326,000 and completed and reopened in March 2006.

The Department of Health and Human Services leased the building for the following 10 years after completion of the renovations. Offices continue to remain open for lease in the downstairs basement of the building, offices that once belonged to the Superior Court Judge and later Senator Lauch Faircloth.

The historic post office on West Main Street is now the new home of The Sampson Independent. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Move4.jpg The historic post office on West Main Street is now the new home of The Sampson Independent. The Sampson Independent has relocated from W. Elizabeth Street to W. Main Street in an effort to better serve readers. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Move3.jpg The Sampson Independent has relocated from W. Elizabeth Street to W. Main Street in an effort to better serve readers. Members of The Sampson Independent staff, along with movers, have been working for the last few weeks to relocate the newspaper’s office to W. Main Street. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Move1.jpg Members of The Sampson Independent staff, along with movers, have been working for the last few weeks to relocate the newspaper’s office to W. Main Street.

Newspaper relocates to new location

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

New address: 109 W. Main Street Clinton, N.C. 28328 Telephone: (910) 592-8137

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.