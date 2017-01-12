Donations presented

Mr. and Mrs. Donnie Lamm of Nissan of Clinton presents a check of $2,000 to Sampson County Department of Aging at the Shaggin’ for Santa fundraiser held Dec. 31 at the Sampson County Expo Center. Southeastern Outdoor Products owner Dana White presents a check in the amount of $3500 to Sampson County Department of Aging. Southeastern Outdoor Products was another sponsor for the event. All proceeds go to Sampson County Department of Aging. For more information about the ‘Shaggin’ for Santa’ fundraiser contact Lesia Henderson at 910-592-4653 or e-mail [email protected]

