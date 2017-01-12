Poppins rehearsals continue at SCT

The Sampson Community has some outstanding singers in the cast of “Mary Poppins” that will certainly add to the enjoyment of this great musical comedy that has an enviable history, being at first a story then Disney made it into a film and finally it became a stage play that ran for almost 3,000 performances on Broadway.

Some of the singers are Yvonne Cano, Marcelle Powell and Angela Martin, all of whom have proven track records that make them audience favorites. Speaking of audience favorites it was just revealed that Guy Padgette is now a member of the cast and is known as a funny man no matter what role he takes. Welcome back to the big stage Guy! We have missed you.

“Mary Poppins” is sponsored by a North Carolina Grassroots Grant and thanks to Kara Donatelli at the Sampson Arts Council for pitching in also.

Patron tickets are currently available by calling Brenda Martin at 990-4510. Patron tickets give two people admissions to every show we produce in 2017 with a reduced rate.

Upcoming events

Mary Poppins — Directed by Dr. L. J. Carr. Rehearsals ongoing. Eight performances Feb. 10-Feb. 19 with matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Presold tickets are available by calling Dr. L. J. Carr at 910-336-1111.

2017 Season:

Les Miserables — (School Edition) in May. Directed by Angela Martin

Fiddler on the Roof — in July. Directed by Dr. L. J. Carr

Seussical the Musical — in September. Directed by Angela Martin.

The Odd Couple — (Female Version). October. Directed by Tom Wilbur

Elf — Christmas Show, First two weekends of December. Directed by Angela Martin

Thoughts until next week:

Treat everyone with politeness, even those who are rude to you, not because they are nice but because you are.

Never look down on anyone unless you are helping them up.

A good character is the best tombstone.

Those who loved you will remember.

Carve your name on hearts, not on marble.

http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Dr.-Bruce-Caldwell-2.jpg

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theater.

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theater.