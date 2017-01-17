A life dedicated to service

It takes someone special to earn recognition from the governor of the state. Harrells resident George D. McGill is just that special, having recently been presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

McGill, who has served as chief for Harrells Volunteer Fire Department for the past 50 years, was presented with the honor, as well as recognized for his years of service and dedication to the department, during the annual appreciation dinner at Kyle’s Farm on Saturday night.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is among the highest honors bestowed by the North Carolina governor in recognition of service to the state and contributions to the community, was presented by Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, who petitioned the governor to present the honor to McGill.

“George D. McGill serves Sampson County with an unwavering commitment to improve the overall quality of life for the citizens of Harrells,” Thornton said, reading from his letter written to then-governor Pat McCrory.

In 1966, at just 21 years of age, McGill became the chief of the Harrells Fire Department. During his tenure, he has been instrumental in the construction and maintenance of a new building, growing the department to 45 members, starting a satellite station in Ivanhoe and helping lead in fundraising efforts that benefited the growing department.

Additionally, Thornton said McGill has helped the town acquire a good rating, therefore lowering the insurance rate for homeowners. The chief has served on the Sampson County Fireman’s Association, as well as other board across Sampson County and Harrells.

“He is truly an asset to the Harrells Fire Department and Sampson County,” Thornton shared.

On a personal note, McGill is a member of Siloam Baptist Church, where he serves as a deacon and was a member of the North Carolina National Guard.

“George McGill serves his community in the times of need,” Thornton added.

Noting that the Order of the Long Leaf Pine is nothing short of being a prestigious honor, Thornton said McGill certainly deserved the recognition. Standing to their feet, the crowd erupted in thunderous applause as the honor was presented to McGill.

A man of few words, McGill simply thanked the sheriff for his kind words, but quickly highlighted his department, saying he couldn’t do what he does without their support and dedication.

The state honor was just the beginning for McGill Saturday night. Harrells mayor Jimmy Moore then recognized the chief for his 50 years of service and dedication to the town’s fire department. Calling McGill a visionary, Moore shared the story of how he was recruited to join the department when he was just a young teenager.

“This was the first time I saw George McGill exemplify his vision of looking forward,” Moore said. “He has always been able to see where Harrells needed to go in the future.”

As the members of the fire department joined McGill at the front of the room, they presented him with a plaque and white fire helmet commemorating his five decades of service.

“He has dedicated his life to this community,” Moore added.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton presents George D. McGill with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Harrells Fire Chief George D. McGill was honored during the annual appreciation banquet for his 50 years of service to the fire department. McGill was also presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. George D. McGill was presented with a replica of his helmet to commemorate his 50 years of service. The town of Harrells and the fire department honored George D. McGill during a ceremony Saturday night.

