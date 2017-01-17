Going for the crown

Five young ladies are vying for the title of Miss Sampson Middle School. Competing this year are Mikayla Moore, Michaelah Hall, Avery Evans, Hailey Jordan and Hannah Greene. Current Miss SMS, Sanaa Dychess, will crown the winner on Jan. 27 at the Clinton High Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the pageant begins at 7 p.m.

