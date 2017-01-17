Area churches hosting various services

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m (already in progress), evangelistic team revival will be held at Goshen Disciples Church, Faison. Different speakers each night.
The Western Assembly Bible Institute will begin the 2017 courses (January-October) on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 a.m. The first day of Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. Classes will be held every first and third Saturday at 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Western Assembly Headquarter Building, 9766 US Hwy 701 North, Newton Grove. FMI call 910-594-1017 or 919-963-3345.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m), Gospel Jam Explosion will be held at East Bladen High School, 500 NC 87, Elizabethtown. FMI call 910-271-8324 or 910-249-2451.
On Sunday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m., early church service will be held at Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, due to another service. Pastor Alice J.Boykin will bring the morning message and the adult choir will render the music.
On Sunday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m., regular church service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The messenger will be the Rev. Earnest Fryer of Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, and the male chorus will render the music.
On Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Kenansville will celebrate their Annual Deacon’s and Trustees Installation and Rededication program.
On Sunday. Jan. 22, at 3 p.m., Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, presents: Sunday’s Best Musical program. Various musical guests on the program.
On Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m., a Gospel Explosion will be held at Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway. There will be several musical guests on the program.
On Monday, Jan. 23 and 30, at 7 p.m., rehearsal for the Martin Luther King Service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. FM call Mrs. Clowney at 910-260-1210 or Elder Louise Royal at 910-260-2109.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, at 12 p.m., First Church Union will be held at the Western Assembly Disciples of Christ Church Headquarter building, Newton Grove. Vice Bishop Calvin Davis will minister the word and Charity Christian Church choir will render the music.
On Sunday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. Bishop Charles J. Williams Sr. will minister the word and the Western Assembly Conference choir will render the music.
The month of February at 7 p.m. the Prophets are coming at The New Church of Christ Faison.
On Feb. 11, at 6 p.m., Relationship Workshop and Banquet will be held at Goshen Disciple Church, 7120 Suttontown Road, Faison. Hosted by Evangelist Shirley Devone. The theme: What’s Love and Respect got to do with it? The guest messengers for this event will be pastor Elwood McPhail of Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton as husband workshop presenter and pastor, Dr. Evelena Oliver of St. Jude Disciple Church, Warsaw, as wives workshop presenter. Pastor Olavee Williams of Total Alignment Ministries, Charlotte, as single workshop presenter.
Prayer Service/Bible Studies:
Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church/PlainView
Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob/Clinton.
Prayer service/Monday at 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./
New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton.
Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.
Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.
Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.
Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.
Tuesday, 7 p.m.till 8p.m. Tune Up Aerobics/Trinity Outreach Ministries,Clinton.
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.
Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.
and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.
Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.
Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.
Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.
Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.
Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw
Wednesday,before the1st and 3rd/ 6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.
Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.
Wednesday,7 p.m and./2nd and 4th Friday/ 7 p.m. (Spanish Ministry)
Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton.
Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.
Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.
Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.
Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw
Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.
Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland
Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn
Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.
Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plainview, Dunn.
Every 1st.Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth
Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.
Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.
Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer
Every 1st Wed./St.Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.
Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.
Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ Roseboro United Methodist, Roseboro.
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H.Church, Roseboro.
Held every 1st and 3rd Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church,
Faison, and preaching is every 2nd and 4th Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/
5:30 till 6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.
Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver
Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.
Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.
Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.
Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.
Thursday, 7 p.m.and Joy night every 4th Friday night
held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.
Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Discussion/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton
Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every 3rd Thursday, Clinton.
Every Friday, 7 p.m.Pray service held after 2-4 Sundays/Faison Chapel
Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw.
Regular Morning Services held at:
Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev.Jeffery B. White/male chorus
Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.
The pastor Rev. Ruby T. Boykin/combine choir.
The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.
The pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock/youth choir
Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.
The pastor, Dr. Ron Bryan/church choir
Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev. Alice Jean Boykin/adult choir
Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.
The pastor, Dr.S.E.Bryant/youth choir
Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev. Willie Bowden Sr./mass choir
Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.
The pastor, Elder Dr. Timothy Peppers/church choir
First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.
The guest messenger/combine choir
Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.
The pastor, Bishop Garland Mayes/gospel choir
Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.
The pastor, Dr. Claudie Morrisey/youth choir
Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.
The pastor, Bishop Varnie N. Fullwood/youth choir
First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev. John T.Oliver/senior choir
St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.
The pastor, Elder Willie H. Bryant/adult choir
First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev. Bob Rogers/youth choir
Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.
The pastor, Elder Eddie Parker/youth choir
First Missionary Baptist Church/Kenansville/11 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev. Cornolius Moore/male chorus
New Life Out Reach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.
The pastor, Minister Regina Lucious/New Life Outreach Ministries Choir
New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.
The pastor,Dr.Ronald Highsmith/praise & worship team
Robinson Chapel M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev.Jeffery Carr Sr./male chorus
Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev. Freddie Herring/future lights choir
Big Piney Grove M.B.Church/Clinton/10 a.m.
The guest messenger/youth choir
Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney/youth choir
Andrew Chapel M.B.Church/Clinton/10 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev. Gerald Underwood/adult choir
Lisbon St. M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.
The guest messenger/male chorus
Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev. Valentino Bryant/adult choir
The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30
Guest speaker for the evening/combine choir
First Baptist M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.
The guest messenger/men’s choir
Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.
The pastor, Elder Dannie Robinson/male chorus
Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.
The pastor, Elder Terrell Power/male choir
Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.
The pastor,Elder Louise Royal/gospel choir
Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m
The pastor, Elder Calvin Deans/disciples of sounds
Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.
The pastor, Elder Donald Dewitt/senior choir
Giddenville A.M.E Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev.Lisa McDow/gospel choir
Elizebeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev. Tyman M.Wallace Sr./Jr. choir
Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev. Dr. Randy Simmons/praise and worship team
Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.
The pastor, Apostle Judy Howard/combine choir
Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.
The pastor, Dr. Gerdie Stevens/combine choir
Original Bibleway Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.
The pastor, Apostle Steven C. Moore/bible way choir
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev.Larry B. Faison./male chorus
St. Stephen A.M.E.Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev. Dr. Hugh Miller Sr.
Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.
The pastor, Dr. Louis Hackett/male chorus
The Journey Church/Plainview area/11 a.m.
The pastors, the Rev. Andy and Terri Shaffer/praise and worship team
Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev. Leslie Morrisey/united voices of praises
First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev. Theodore Thomas III/jr. choir
Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.
The pastor, the Rev. Christopher Brown Jr./church choir
To report church news, please call 910-709-7317 or 551-8624. News can be emailed to [email protected]