Area churches hosting various services

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m (already in progress), evangelistic team revival will be held at Goshen Disciples Church, Faison. Different speakers each night.

The Western Assembly Bible Institute will begin the 2017 courses (January-October) on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 a.m. The first day of Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. Classes will be held every first and third Saturday at 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Western Assembly Headquarter Building, 9766 US Hwy 701 North, Newton Grove. FMI call 910-594-1017 or 919-963-3345.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m), Gospel Jam Explosion will be held at East Bladen High School, 500 NC 87, Elizabethtown. FMI call 910-271-8324 or 910-249-2451.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m., early church service will be held at Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, due to another service. Pastor Alice J.Boykin will bring the morning message and the adult choir will render the music.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m., regular church service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The messenger will be the Rev. Earnest Fryer of Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, and the male chorus will render the music.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Kenansville will celebrate their Annual Deacon’s and Trustees Installation and Rededication program.

On Sunday. Jan. 22, at 3 p.m., Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, presents: Sunday’s Best Musical program. Various musical guests on the program.

On Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m., a Gospel Explosion will be held at Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway. There will be several musical guests on the program.

On Monday, Jan. 23 and 30, at 7 p.m., rehearsal for the Martin Luther King Service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. FM call Mrs. Clowney at 910-260-1210 or Elder Louise Royal at 910-260-2109.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, at 12 p.m., First Church Union will be held at the Western Assembly Disciples of Christ Church Headquarter building, Newton Grove. Vice Bishop Calvin Davis will minister the word and Charity Christian Church choir will render the music.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. Bishop Charles J. Williams Sr. will minister the word and the Western Assembly Conference choir will render the music.

The month of February at 7 p.m. the Prophets are coming at The New Church of Christ Faison.

On Feb. 11, at 6 p.m., Relationship Workshop and Banquet will be held at Goshen Disciple Church, 7120 Suttontown Road, Faison. Hosted by Evangelist Shirley Devone. The theme: What’s Love and Respect got to do with it? The guest messengers for this event will be pastor Elwood McPhail of Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton as husband workshop presenter and pastor, Dr. Evelena Oliver of St. Jude Disciple Church, Warsaw, as wives workshop presenter. Pastor Olavee Williams of Total Alignment Ministries, Charlotte, as single workshop presenter.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church/PlainView

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob/Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday at 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./

New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m.till 8p.m. Tune Up Aerobics/Trinity Outreach Ministries,Clinton.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw

Wednesday,before the1st and 3rd/ 6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday,7 p.m and./2nd and 4th Friday/ 7 p.m. (Spanish Ministry)

Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plainview, Dunn.

Every 1st.Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth

Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every 1st Wed./St.Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ Roseboro United Methodist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H.Church, Roseboro.

Held every 1st and 3rd Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church,

Faison, and preaching is every 2nd and 4th Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/

5:30 till 6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m.and Joy night every 4th Friday night

held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Discussion/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7:30 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every 3rd Thursday, Clinton.

Every Friday, 7 p.m.Pray service held after 2-4 Sundays/Faison Chapel

Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw.

Regular Morning Services held at:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev.Jeffery B. White/male chorus

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The pastor Rev. Ruby T. Boykin/combine choir.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

The pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock/youth choir

Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Ron Bryan/church choir

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Alice Jean Boykin/adult choir

Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr.S.E.Bryant/youth choir

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Willie Bowden Sr./mass choir

Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Dr. Timothy Peppers/church choir

First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.

The guest messenger/combine choir

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

The pastor, Bishop Garland Mayes/gospel choir

Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Claudie Morrisey/youth choir

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

The pastor, Bishop Varnie N. Fullwood/youth choir

First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. John T.Oliver/senior choir

St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Willie H. Bryant/adult choir

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Bob Rogers/youth choir

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Eddie Parker/youth choir

First Missionary Baptist Church/Kenansville/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Cornolius Moore/male chorus

New Life Out Reach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

The pastor, Minister Regina Lucious/New Life Outreach Ministries Choir

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor,Dr.Ronald Highsmith/praise & worship team

Robinson Chapel M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev.Jeffery Carr Sr./male chorus

Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Freddie Herring/future lights choir

Big Piney Grove M.B.Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

The guest messenger/youth choir

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney/youth choir

Andrew Chapel M.B.Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Gerald Underwood/adult choir

Lisbon St. M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The guest messenger/male chorus

Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Valentino Bryant/adult choir

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30

Guest speaker for the evening/combine choir

First Baptist M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The guest messenger/men’s choir

Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Dannie Robinson/male chorus

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Terrell Power/male choir

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.

The pastor,Elder Louise Royal/gospel choir

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m

The pastor, Elder Calvin Deans/disciples of sounds

Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Donald Dewitt/senior choir

Giddenville A.M.E Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev.Lisa McDow/gospel choir

Elizebeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Tyman M.Wallace Sr./Jr. choir

Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Dr. Randy Simmons/praise and worship team

Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, Apostle Judy Howard/combine choir

Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Gerdie Stevens/combine choir

Original Bibleway Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.

The pastor, Apostle Steven C. Moore/bible way choir

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev.Larry B. Faison./male chorus

St. Stephen A.M.E.Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Dr. Hugh Miller Sr.

Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Louis Hackett/male chorus

The Journey Church/Plainview area/11 a.m.

The pastors, the Rev. Andy and Terri Shaffer/praise and worship team

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Leslie Morrisey/united voices of praises

First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Theodore Thomas III/jr. choir

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Christopher Brown Jr./church choir

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news, please call 910-709-7317 or 551-8624. News can be emailed to [email protected]

