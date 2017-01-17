CCS students honored

The Clinton City Schools students of the month for November are Emma Rodriguez-Marin, Zadia Melvin, Tyler Simmons, Quinn Pollock and Isaiah Page. Students were honored during the January board meeting.
The Clinton City Schools December students of the month are Isabella Butler, D’Angelo Smith Santos, Kylen White, Olivia Jauregui and Marcus Boykin.
The Clinton City Schools students of the month for November are Emma Rodriguez-Marin, Zadia Melvin, Tyler Simmons, Quinn Pollock and Isaiah Page. Students were honored during the January board meeting.
The Clinton City Schools December students of the month are Isabella Butler, D’Angelo Smith Santos, Kylen White, Olivia Jauregui and Marcus Boykin.