HCA students honored

Harrells Christian Academy’s Terrific Kids for the 2nd nine week grading period were announced during Lower School Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 12. Terrific Kids are sponsored by the Clinton Kiwanis. Wendy Carr represented the Kiwanis Club at the presentation. Recognized were: Sofia Mendible (5th grade, Clinton), Hudson Griffin (4th grade, Clinton), Baines Raynor (3rd grade, Wallace), Cassidy Wright (3rd grade, Harrells), Davis Rogers (1st grade, Clinton), Davis Barnette (3rd grade, Wallace), Channing Jackson (2nd grade, Clinton), and Sophia Gnyp (Kindergarten, Rocky Point).

Harrells Christian Academy’s Terrific Kids for the 2nd nine week grading period were announced during Lower School Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 12. Terrific Kids are sponsored by the Clinton Kiwanis. Wendy Carr represented the Kiwanis Club at the presentation. Recognized were: Sofia Mendible (5th grade, Clinton), Hudson Griffin (4th grade, Clinton), Baines Raynor (3rd grade, Wallace), Cassidy Wright (3rd grade, Harrells), Davis Rogers (1st grade, Clinton), Davis Barnette (3rd grade, Wallace), Channing Jackson (2nd grade, Clinton), and Sophia Gnyp (Kindergarten, Rocky Point). http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_HCA-Terrific-Kids-1.jpg Harrells Christian Academy’s Terrific Kids for the 2nd nine week grading period were announced during Lower School Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 12. Terrific Kids are sponsored by the Clinton Kiwanis. Wendy Carr represented the Kiwanis Club at the presentation. Recognized were: Sofia Mendible (5th grade, Clinton), Hudson Griffin (4th grade, Clinton), Baines Raynor (3rd grade, Wallace), Cassidy Wright (3rd grade, Harrells), Davis Rogers (1st grade, Clinton), Davis Barnette (3rd grade, Wallace), Channing Jackson (2nd grade, Clinton), and Sophia Gnyp (Kindergarten, Rocky Point).