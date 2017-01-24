‘Wear Red’ touts women’s heart health

Lucy Burnette never imagined a shopping trip with her daughter would turn into a serious health concern.

Burnette is among the thousands of women each year who suffer from a heart attack. In the wake of this life-altering event, the local senior is now making every effort to try to prevent something like this from happening again.

“I’m just glad that it ended with a good report,” Burnette shared.

Much like Burnette, the Sampson County Health Department is doing its part to raise awareness of heart health, especially in women. The local agency’s goal is to help women, like Burnette, prevent heart attacks or treat the illness when necessary.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. About 610,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, and despite a mistaken concept, heart disease is not just a man’s disease, with it affecting thousands of women everyday.

In 2015, heart disease was the second leading cause of death in Sampson County, according to figures from the North Carolina State Center for Health Statistics.

February is slated as American Heart Month and Feb. 3 is National Wear Red Day. The health agency is promoting many of its offerings, including cardiovascular disease screening, intervention, counseling and referral for women receiving services through the department.

According to Luke Smith, health educator, the agency offers Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation for Women Across the Nation (WISEWOMAN), a health initiative dedicated to providing heart health care. The program is offered in conjunction with N.C. BCCCP (Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program) services at nearly 40 local health departments and community health centers across the state.

“According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is not just a man’s disease,” Smith stressed. “The fact is, heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year. That’s approximately one woman every minute. To save lives and raise awareness of this serious issue, the American Heart Association launched Go Red for Women.”

According to Smith, Go Red For Women inspires women to make lifestyle changes, mobilize communities and shape policies to save lives. In association with this nationwide event, the first Friday in February is designated as National Wear Red Day, bringing attention to the staggering fact that many women also suffer from this deadly disease.

Burnette is one of the lucky ones. Following an episode while she was out shopping with her daughter, she said she just couldn’t shake off the uneasy feelings she had about what happened. A visit with a local physician eventually led Burnette to have an EKG, which did show that the mother of two and grandmother of two had in fact suffered from a heart attack.

Luckily, Burnette said she didn’t have to follow up with a specialist or have any type of procedure done, but does have to take a daily aspirin dosage and keep nitroglycerin to place under her tongue if the episode occurs again.

WISEWOMAN

Unfortunately, not all women are as lucky as Burnette, who regularly sees her local physician and works to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Locally, the health department is working through the WISEWOMAN program to help some of those who do not have access to proper healthcare.

The program, Smith explained, is funded through the Center for Disease Control. In all, there are 21 projects in 19 states and two tribal organizations. Locally, the program provides low-income, underinsured, or uninsured women, ages 40-64, with the knowledge, skills and opportunities to improve their diet, physical activity, and other life habits to prevent, delay or control cardiovascular and other chronic diseases.

Implemented at the local agency in 2014, the first state agency was funded in 1995. Since that time, Smith said, the program has been offering risk factor testing for heart disease, the check and control of blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, as well as lifestyle intervention classes, counseling and activities and referrals to health care providers and sources of low cost medications.

“WISEWOMAN offers women the chance to see a doctor if they have high blood pressure, high cholesterol or high blood sugar,” Smith said. “It also allows women the chance to set goals for health, such as eating more fruits and vegetables and walking 30 minutes each day.”

The local health educator added that knowing the symptoms of a heart attack are very important. The five major symptoms men and women should look for are chest discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain; discomfort in other areas of the upper body which can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach; shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort; and other signs may include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

“That day, when we were shopping, I just started feeling bad and had some pain, but I never thought I was having a heart attack,” Burnette said. “After a couple of days, when I wasn’t feeling any better, I decided I better go to the doctor and get some help.”

The health department is encouraging everyone to participate Feb. 3 in National Wear Red Day as a reminder for everyone to know their cardiovascular risks and take action to live longer, healthier lives.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

