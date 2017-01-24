Sampson County School Board approves free meals

During lunchtime at Union Elementary School, Shannon Jones enjoyed eating lunch with her kindergarten students, who stood in line to receive meals in the cafeteria.

Thanks to a decision from Sampson County Schools (SCS) officials, they will enjoy nutritious breakfasts and lunches for free, beginning Feb. 1. The SCS Board of Education approved the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) during a Monday night school board meeting.

“If one is going to get it free, everyone is going to get it free,” board chairman Telfair Simpson said. “A lot of the people in the community feel that way. It’s going to benefit our students a lot, so we’re very excited about it.”

The CEP’s purpose is to provide meals, at no cost, for students living in high poverty areas.

“I think it’s great for the ones who have to pay now,” Jones said Tuesday. “We have so many who don’t have to pay and a few who do have to pay and they struggle with that.”

A part of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010 was changed for the National School Lunch Act. Officials said the goal is to provide an alternative to household eligibility applications for students to receive free meals.

In 2016, SCS had a free and reduced lunch percentage of 74.55 percent. At the beginning of the year, it increased to 76.04 percent. According to data and formulas provided by the district, SCS qualifies for the program.

All schools with the exception of Sampson Early College High School (SECHS) qualify for the program. SECHS does not qualify because breakfast is not served there. Schools must serve both breakfast and lunch.

During a previous meeting, it was reported that the district met several requirements for the program. Some of them include students certified or eligible for participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), facing problems with homelessness or non-applicant students approved by the district.

To qualify for the CEP program, districts must agree to provide meals to all students at no cost and maintain a total count of breakfasts and lunches served to students. Districts must also agree not to collect applications for CEP schools. The only applications to be collected would be for the SECHS.

Superintendent Eric Bracy shares the same feelings towards the program.

“It will give all of our kids an opportunity to receive free breakfast and lunch every day,” Bracy said. “It’ll turn out to be a wonderful financial blessing for our parents and students.”

Bracy and Nutrition Director April Jordan had continuous conversations about the program. After Hurricane Matthew struck the area, the need became stronger.

“We’re looking forward to it and we hope it helps our families,” Jordan said. “We’re looking forward to serving all of our kids free lunch and breakfast.”

Jordan said parents should expect letters with more details in a few days.

“We’ll be sending letters home with parents explaining the program in a question and answer format,” Jordan said. “To answer any questions they may have, contact information will be on it.”

Following the unanimous decision, Simpson said it is something the board is excited about.

“We’ve been trying for several years, but we never met that threshold,” Simpson said regarding the numbers to qualify.

While eating lunch with the children at Union Elementary, teacher assistant Linda Faison said she believed it was a good program for students. “It’ll be available to all of the students and I think that’s a great idea,” Faison said.

Hargrove Elementary School Principal Edward Holmes and other school leaders said the prospect of free lunches is positive for students and parents alike.

“It’s one less thing that parents have to worry about financially,” Holmes said. “That should help them with more positive efforts toward academics.”

Prior to the approval, all students were provided a meal, regardless of their financial situation.

“We’re going to feed them,” Holmes said.”We’re not going to let our babies go hungry.”

Students at Union Elementary School eat lunch. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Lunch_1.jpg Students at Union Elementary School eat lunch. Beginning Feb. 1, many students throughout Sampson County Schools will receive free meals. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Lunch_2.jpg Beginning Feb. 1, many students throughout Sampson County Schools will receive free meals.

Program will start Feb. 1

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.