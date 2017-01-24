Board honors Hobbton FFA students

The Sampson County Schools Board of Education honored Hobbton High School’s FFA program for their state accomplishments.

Agriculture Teacher Ray Spence made a presentation to the board, which featured results from a land judging contest. Some of the FFA members were in attendance during the board’s Monday night meeting. During his remarks, Spence spoke about the importance of soil and the students’ work.

“The soil is the foundation of our very own FFA emblem, on which all other symbols rest,” Spence said. “Without soil and agriculture, our way of life, even our very livelihoods, would be impossible.”

In 1955, a group of agriculture educators from across the state of North Carolina started a new competition that stressed the skills and knowledge of soil. Some of it included texture, drainage and real world application.

Recently, the school took two teams. The senior team finished first in local federation, second in senior region and fifth in the state.

“They are one of the first teams in Hobbton FFA history to qualify to go to the National FFA Land and Range Contest in Oklahoma City,” Spence said about the upcoming contest.

The senior team members are Pelmon Hudson, Jordan Knowles, Joshua Lee and Issac Best. Hudson was the seventh-highest scorer in the state of North Carolina.

The junior team finished first in local federation, first in regional and third in the state. Members are Preston Daughtry, Devon Lee, Lizzie Phipps and Trip Johnson. Daughtry was the third-highest scorer in the state of North Carolina.

Students will also be recognized during North Carolina’s FFA Convention in June.

Dewain Sinclair, board member, congratulated the students for their accomplishments.

“They’ve learned a lot from their experiences,” Sinclair said. “It’s a great endeavor and we appreciate your hard work.”

FFA students from Hobbton High School were recently recognized during a Board of Education meeting. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0594.jpg FFA students from Hobbton High School were recently recognized during a Board of Education meeting.