Area church to hold relationship workshop

On Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m., New Life Outreach Ministries will have Youth Night Service. The guest messenger will be Apostle Leroy Hargett and congregation of Life Changing Kingdom Ministries, Smithfield. New Life youth praise and worship team will render the music.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, at 12 p.m., First Church Union will be held at the Western Assembly Disciples of Christ Church Headquarter building, Newton Grove. Vice Bishop Calvin Davis will minister the word and Charity Christian Church choir will render the music.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m., Bishop Charles J. Williams Sr. will minister the word and the Western Assembly Conference choir will render the music.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m., fellowship service will be held at The New Church of Christ, Faison. The guest messenger will be Pastor Tyson Balaam, choir and congregation of Fresh Wind Outreach Ministry, Raeford. Dinner will be served following the service.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Joe Nathan of Garland. Little Piney Grove choir will render the music.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m., Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church on Odom Road, Clinton, will observe 5th Sunday worship service. Pastor Jermy Jones will bring forth the message, and music render by the youth choir. FMI call Sister Francis Butler at 910-525-4944.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.) Michael Boykin presents “5th Sunday Spot Light” to be held at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton. There will be various of musical guests on the program.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m., a Gospel Explosion will be held at the Friendly Community Center, 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. There will be several musical guests on the program. FMI, call Mrs. Linda at 910-293-9323.

On Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m., rehearsal for the Martin Luther King Service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. FMI, call Mrs. Clowney at 910-260-1210 or Elder Louise Royal at 910-260-2109.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m., Missionaries On A Mission with 100 ladies in Red and White will be held at Union Grove Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Elder Janie Harding of Clinton. Freewill male chorus will render the music. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall.

The month of February at 7 p.m, the Prophets are coming at The New Church of Christ Faison.

On Feb. 11, at 6 p.m., a Relationship Workshop and Banquet will be held at Goshen Disciple Church 7120 Suttontown Road, Faison. Hosted by Evangelist Shirley Devone. The theme: What’s Love and Respect got to do with it? Different guest messengers on the program.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church/Plain View

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob/Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday at 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./

New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m.till 8p.m. Tune Up Aerobics/Trinity Outreach Ministries,Clinton.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw

Wednesday,before the1st and 3rd/ 6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday,7 p.m and./2nd and 4th Friday/ 7 p.m. (Spanish Ministry)

Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Rd.Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plainview, Dunn.

Every 1st.Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth

Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every 1st Wed./St.Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ Roseboro United Methodist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H.Church, Roseboro.

Held every 1st and 3rd Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church,

Faison, and preaching is every 2nd and 4th Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/

5:30 till 6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every 4th Friday night

held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Discussion/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7:30 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every 3rd Thursday, Clinton.

Every Friday, 7 p.m. Pray service held after 2-4 Sundays/Faison Chapel

Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw.

Regular Morning Service held at:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/11 a.m./Clinton

Pastor, the Rev. Jeffery White/combine choir

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/11:30 a.m./Clinton

Pastor, the Rev. Ruby T. Boykin/combine choir

Union Grove Church of Christ/11 a.m./Clinton

Pastor Elder Dr. Timothy Peppers/church choir

First M.B. Church/11 a.m./Kenansville

Pastor, the Rev. Cornolius Moore/male chorus

Goshen Disciples Church/11 a.m./Faison

Pastor, Elder Donald Dewitt/gospel choir

New Life Outreach Ministries/10:30 a.m./Clinton

Pastor, Minister Regina Lucious/male chorus

Mt. Pleasant M. B. Church/10:45 a.m./Clinton

The pastor, Bishop Varnie N. Fullwood/mass choir

Beaver Dam M.B. Church/11 a.m./Odom Road/Clinton

Pastor, the Rev. Jeremy Jones/mass choir

First Baptist Missionary Church/11 a.m./Clinton

The guest messenger/praise and worship

Lisbon St. M.B. Church/11 a.m./Clinton

The guest messenger/combine choir

The New Church of Christ/11 a.m./Faison

Pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock/combine choir

First Baptist Church/11 a.m./Deep Bottom/Wallace

Pastor, the Rev. Acie Robinson/senior choir

Original Bibleway Tabernacle/11 a.m./Mt. Olive

Pastor, Apostle Steven C. Moore/bible way choir

Andrew Chapel M.B. Church/10 a.m./Clinton

Pastor, the Rev. Gerald Underwood/combine choir

The House Of Prayer/7:30 p.m./Faison

The guest messenger/combine choir

First Missionary Baptist Church/10 a.m./Roseboro

Pastor, the Rev. John T. Oliver/combine choir

New Light AME Zion Church,/11 a.m./Salemburg

Pastor, the Rev. Andrea Bell/adult choir

Clinton International Church/11 a.m./Clinton

Pastor, the Rev. Paul Blue/praise & worship

St. Stephen AME Zion Church/11 a.m./Garland

Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Hugh Miller Sr./combine choir

The Journey Church/11 a.m./Plainview

Pastors, the Rev.Andy and Terri Shaffer/praise & worship team

Garland First Baptist Church/11 a.m./Garland

Pastor, Dr. Louis Hackett/mass choir

Marilyn Wright

To report church news, please call 910-709-7317 or 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

