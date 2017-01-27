HCA poetry competition winner advances to state

Harrells Christian Academy junior Miranda Wells of Rose Hill has won the HCA Poetry Out Loud recitation competition, receiving a $100 prize and the opportunity to compete for the state championship title in Greensboro this March.

All HCA Upper School students memorized and recited a poem of their choice in the classroom round of this national competition. The 12 finalists who won their classroom rounds prepared a second poem for recitation in the schoolwide competition. A panel of four outside judges awarded 1st place to Miranda Wells, 2nd place to junior Lucas Thornton of Wallace, and 3rd place to freshman Aidan Kunst of Clinton.

“It was amazing to see these young people performing great poetry at such a high level,” said Mark Cox, a poet and UNCW professor who helped judge the contest.

A total of $50,000 in scholarship awards and school stipends will be awarded at the Poetry Out Loud finals, with a $20,000 college scholarship awarded to the national champion in Washington, DC this spring.

Launched in 2006, the annual poetry recitation contest is sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Poetry Foundation, and is open to any North Carolina high school. Participating high schools conduct initial competitions to determine one student to represent the school at the state finals.

The Poetry Out Loud program is designed to encourage youth to learn about great poetry through memorization and performance, and help students master public speaking skills, build self-esteem and internalize an appreciation for American literary heritage.