Local students attend leadership conference

The Clinton Rotary Club and the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club jointly sponsored high school juniors to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Conference at Trinity Center in Atlantic Beach, Jan. 27-29.

Applications from exceptional student leaders were received from five Sampson County schools. After interviews with the RYLA committee, 10 students received the Rotary Youth Leadership Award and participated in the conference. Young men and women from across eastern North Carolina spent the weekend in a challenging program of discussions, inspirational addresses, leadership training and social activities designed to enhance personal development, leadership skills and good citizenship.

The 2017 Sampson County RYLA delegates are Maddie James from Lakewood High School; Kara Holland, Nathaniel Jacobs and Abby Gillis from Midway High School; Edye Carr, Jacob Anders and Greylon Barwick from Clinton High School; Ty Meyer and Sarah Daughtry from Hobbton High School; and Eli Bradley who is a homeschool student.

“Rotary is proud to offer this extraordinary opportunity to students to grow as leaders and as citizens,” RYLA chairman Lisa Turlington said. “It is amazing to hear the delegates after the conference as they share the stories of the experience.”

Ford of Clinton generously sponsored transportation of the delegates to and from the event. Applications for RYLA are available in October of the junior year through the guidance office or through your local Rotary Club.

