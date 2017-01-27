Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 26 — Antonio Green, 26, of 711 Sampson Homes, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 14.
• Jan. 26 — Ortrell Shyteke Ashley, 17, of 2551 Hobbs Road, Roseboro, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 27.
• Jan. 26 — Phillip Allen White, 32, of Duncan Earl Lane, Dunn, was charged with two counts of domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Feb. 14.
Incidents/investigations
• Jan. 25 — Several residents of the Belfield community reported larcenies from their vehicles. A small amount of money, bank receipts, a wrist watch and keys were reported stolen.
• Jan. 26 — Jimmy Brinson of Faison reported his gun cabinet broken into, with several shotguns taken. A Ford F150 was also stolen from the property, and later recovered. The firearms were valued at $4,400. Ammunition was valued at $80.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.