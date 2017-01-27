Garland youth attends presidential inauguration, summit

GARLAND — Frederick Hayes enjoyed being a part of history and receiving inspiration from world-renowned speakers during a recent trip to Washington, D.C.

Hayes recently returned from Sampson County after being a part of the 2017 Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit. The program allowed Hayes to attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration on the National Mall. During that moment Donald Trump took the oath of office as the President of the United States.

“It was good being up close and it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Hayes said about seeing ceremony for the next president.

The eighth-grade student from Union Middle School was selected to participate in the program, which gives participants the opportunity to collaborate with other people in his age group. He was nominated by school leaders for his academic achievements and is a member of the Junior National Young Leaders Conference, which is associated with the program.

The visit to the nation’s capital allowed Hayes to meet students from all over America. During the event, students were divided into groups. Hayes was a member of one called “Imagining Peace.” Along with his peers, Hayes listened to guest speakers such as film director Spike Lee; Colin Powell, retired general and former secretary of state; and Abby Wambach, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in soccer.

After the remarks, Hayes said he left with a lot of valuable lessons on the importance of helping others and becoming a better citizen.

“You should do what you can and speak out about what you believe in,” he said.

Another piece of advice was to persevere through life.

“Never give up and strive for your goals,” he added.

Hayes is currently a member of Union’s Beta Club, an organization with a purpose to promote characteristics as academic achievements, leadership and service. After middle school, Hayes plans to attend Sampson Early College High School. After graduation, he wants to study law or business in college.

Following the presidential commencement and presentations, Hayes had the opportunity to join the inaugural ball. For this special occasion, he wore a donated Brooks Brothers suit. It was donated by John Martynec, senior vice president of manufacturing at Brooks Brothers. During a visit to the Sampson County area, Martynec measured Hayes.

For Hayes and his supporters, it was an overwhelming, but great experience. In early January, his proud mother, Barbara Peterson, watched him get tailored for the suit, with the assistance of other employees.

“He was excited that he had the opportunity to go to the program,” Peterson said.

Garland youth Frederick Hayes watches the 2017 United States Presidential Inauguration.

Local youth attends inauguration, summit

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

