Retirees reflect on time spent at Sampson CC

Tom Clere, Roscoe Howard, Jan Tart, Chuck Robinson and Mary Brown all have one thing in common — their love and dedication to the educational system, which consists of more than a hundred years of service.

The five were part of a panel that spoke during the 50th kickoff celebration of Sampson Community College. The SCC retirees each shared memories and reflected upon their work and impact on the college.

Brown, who retired from the college as the director of nursing, was instrumental in implementing the strong nursing program that still stands today. According to Dr. Bill Starling, vice president of administration, as the second director of nursing at the college, Brown worked to grow a program that has long been recognized by the state.

“It is upon Mary’s shoulders that a lot of our nursing program still stands,” Starling shared.

Brown reminisced about how much the college has changed over the last 50 years. When she first began working for the college, the nursing department was in one building that didn’t have restroom facilities.

“You could always see us strutting across the campus for our bathroom breaks,” Brown shared with a laugh.

Robinson, who retired from Student Services, talked of the days when his first stop every morning was at the Department of Corrections facility to pick up inmates that completed janitorial work at the college.

“On my way here today, I drove by the old school,” Robinson said. “That original building is still sitting there, just as the dirt and dust are still blowing in the wind.”

During the early years, Robinson said staff could walk down the hall and get their haircut, drive their cars around to the shop to get work done, stop by and have electrical work done or pay a visit to the nursing department for a little medical advice.

“There was a time we had to go out and recruit students,” Robinson said. “That’s when I knew I had a great job and I looked forward to coming to work every day.”

Howard, who worked in the Human Resources Department and later with the older students who were trying to earn their GED, said he learned early in his years that when a student doesn’t know something, as a teacher, it was his job to teach them before ever asking them about it again.

“It was an enlightening experience working with the GED students,” Howard shared. “It’s the reason I stayed here for 35 years.”

In the decades Clere spent in the workforce, he said the 25 years he spent at Sampson Community College were the best years of his work life.

“There was never any reason for any of us to envy anyone we worked with because we were all treated equal,” Clere said.

Sampson Community College retiree Chuck Robinson shares his memories of working at the local institute during a 50th anniversary kick off celebration last week. Sampson Community College retirees, from left, Tom Clere, Roscoe Howard and Jan Tart share a laugh as Howard tells stories of his days working at the college. During the 50th anniversary kick off celebration, retirees Jan Tart, Chuck Robinson and Mary Brown talked about the 'good old days' at the local college.

Panel part of 50th festivities

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

