Main Street Program hosts Mystery Masterpieces

Inside Alfredo’s Ristorante Italiano, curious art seekers mingled Thursday night as they viewed creative and colorful pieces of work on display. Many wondered which one they would be taking home — that was the fun part.

The Clinton Main Street Program’s Design Committee held its first-ever Mystery Masterpieces at the restaurant in downtown Clinton. Attendees received artwork using a lottery system.

Beth Stewart, a Clinton Main Street member and chair of the committee, was one of many supporters in attendance.

“You don’t know what masterpiece you’ll take home with you,” Stewart said about the 6-by-6 canvases.

Members of the committee asked local artists to paint one for the event. Some of the participants were teachers and students.

“It’s a great variety and I think it came together beautifully,” Stewart said.

Committee member Wendy Carr painted a canvas and helped recruit some of the artists. Although Carr put about three hours into her work, she didn’t want to take too much credit for being an artist.

“But I think it’s cool someone is going to go home with something I did,” Carr said.

The idea came from a similar event hosted by an arts council in Goldsboro. After receiving pointers from the Goldsboro group, Stewart said she was glad to have it in Sampson County. Clinton Main Street sold a set total of 100 tickets. Stewart believes they could have doubled that amount.

“It’s been great,” Carr said. “We sold out of tickets and we have people who want tickets. It makes you feel good that so many people want to support downtown.”

The event was also held as a fundraiser for the Design Committee to make aesthetic improvements in downtown.

Clinton-Sampson Planning director Mary Rose, who serves as the Clinton Main Street manager, was amazed with the amount of talent in Sampson County.

“I was amazed at the number of local artists that we have and assisted us with making this event possible,” Rose said. “We have a lot of very creative artists in this community and county and we appreciate their support in painting the art for us.”

Sheila Barefoot, director of the Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau, also joined the fun by painting a barn quilt design. Like Carr, she believes others deserve more credit too.

“The talent is just amazing … I did one that doesn’t need to be up on the board,” said with a chuckle.

Alfredo DiPinto, owner of Alfredo’s, was also impressed with the turnout. DiPinto poured glassed of wine as guests came up the stairs.

“It’s an excellent turnout with incredible artists,” DiPinto said while talking about the talented painters. “Overall, it’s been a great evening.”

Beth Stewart and Jean McLeod examine art during Mystery Masterpieces.

(Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent) http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Art_1.jpg Beth Stewart and Jean McLeod examine art during Mystery Masterpieces.

(Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent) Alfredo DiPinto, owner of Alfredo’s, right, serve wine to guests during Mystery Masterpieces, a new event hosted by the Clinton Main Street Program.

(Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent) http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Art_3.jpg Alfredo DiPinto, owner of Alfredo’s, right, serve wine to guests during Mystery Masterpieces, a new event hosted by the Clinton Main Street Program.

(Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent) Many pieces of art on display during Mystery Masterpieces, hosted by Clinton Main Street Program.

(Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent) http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Art_2.jpg Many pieces of art on display during Mystery Masterpieces, hosted by Clinton Main Street Program.

(Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent) Jean McLeod and Wendy Carr review art pieces during Mystery Masterpieces, hosted by the Clinton Main Street Program

(Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent) http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Art_4.jpg Jean McLeod and Wendy Carr review art pieces during Mystery Masterpieces, hosted by the Clinton Main Street Program

(Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent)

Main Street Program hosts Mystery Masterpieces

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.