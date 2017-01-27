Wreck leads to more hurricane break-in charges

A Clinton man charged in connection with an ABC store break-in during Hurricane Matthew is now facing other offenses from three different law enforcement agencies in Sampson County following a wreck in Roseboro on Thursday — including charges in another break-in during Matthew.

Edward Micah Howard, 24, of 412-B Royal Lane Apartments, Clinton, who has an alternate address on 1208 Bearskin Road, Salemburg, was arrested on Roseboro Highway on Thursday. Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident Thursday morning in Roseboro and found that Howard had been operating a vehicle and struck a utility pole.

“The subject was extremely impaired and belligerent towards officers,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said. “As a result, he was taken into custody and charged. While processing the individual, he threatened officers several times and also communicated sexual-related threats and obscenities towards the officers and their families.”

The N.C. Highway Patrol investigated the motor vehicle accident and charged Howard with driving while impaired and careless and reckless driving, according to reports. A wreck report was not available from the Highway Patrol as of Friday.

In addition to the charges brought by the Highway Patrol, Howard was charged by sheriff’s officials with resisting a public officer, two counts of injury to personal property, threatening an executive legal court officer, communicating threats and communicating threats with a sexual motive. His bond was set at $25,000 secured for those charges.

According to reports, the interior of a sheriff’s patrol car was damaged to the tune of $250.

As Howard was being processed at the Sampson County Detention Center, it was also discovered that warrants were on file with the Clinton Police Department in another break-in during Hurricane Matthew, specifically the BP on Sunset Avenue, across from Ribeyes Steakhouse. Howard was previously arrested in connection with a break-in to the ABC store in Clinton during the height of the hurricane.

Howard was served outstanding charges in connection with the BP incident that included breaking and entering and trespassing during emergency, both felony offenses, as well as four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, curfew violation and failure to appear on a charge of communicating threats.

“A variety of stuff was taken — cigarettes, alcohol, snacks,” Clinton Police Sgt. Robbie King noted of the BP break-in, saying that it happened Oct. 9, a day before the ABC store break-in was discovered. “There were some juveniles with him.”

King noted that warrants have already been issued on several other suspects.

“We do expect other arrests,” the police sergeant said.

Howard received an additional $55,500 secured bond for those charges, bringing his total new secured bond to $80,500.

Investigators from the police department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team initially arrested Howard on Oct. 11, 2016, for breaking into the ABC business, located at 414 Southeast Blvd., Clinton. According to police, the crime occurred sometime between the evening Oct. 9 or early-morning Oct. 10 — when it was discovered — coinciding with the state of emergency issued and mandatory curfew hours instituted for Hurricane Matthew.

In that incident, a glass door was busted and various liquor was stolen, including bottles of Hennessy, Courvoisier, D’usse and Crown Royal valued at nearly $400.

Howard was reportedly charged at that time with breaking and entering, larceny and felony trespassing during an emergency, as well as curfew violation. He was placed in the Detention Center under $16,000 secured bond for those charges before ultimately being released.

Howard http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_howard.jpg Howard

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

