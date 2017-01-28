UES teacher expands idea of learning

Union Elementary art teacher Mary Malpass is taking parent participation to a whole new level.

Malpass was awarded the Four County Electric’s Bright Ideas grant to purchase art supplies to use on the school second grade PTO night, held Jan. 19. Her proposal was entitled, “Parents and Art: Pieces of the School Puzzle.”

“My idea was to increase parent participation at PTO and our school in general by luring them in with a family art project that all members of the family could complete together,” Malpass said. “The grant money was used to buy giant-sized puzzle pieces and paint sticks that make vivid colors possible with very little mess. The kids and parents, grandparents and siblings, people of all ages, thoroughly enjoyed sitting down with each other to get creative. I have connected and sealed all of the puzzle pieces and will be on display very soon for our school family to enjoy.”

During the event, the second grade students performed songs that were about communities, the current focus of classroom learning.

Union Elementary art teacher Mary Malpass received a grant for art supplies that were used during the second grade PTO meeting on Jan. 19. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_UESArt.jpg Union Elementary art teacher Mary Malpass received a grant for art supplies that were used during the second grade PTO meeting on Jan. 19.