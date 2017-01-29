Local organization promotes heart health

Sampson County Partners for Healthy Carolinians is a local group that consists of public-private partnerships representing public health, hospitals, health and human service agencies, civic groups, churches, schools, businesses, community members and leaders.

The mission of the Sampson County Partners for Healthy Carolinians is to improve the health and quality of life for Sampson County’s citizens.

February is National Heart Month, with Feb. 3 being Wear Red Day (for Women’s Heart Health). We encourage all people to take the time to learn about heart health during the month of February. In keeping with our mission, we have included the following information from the American Heart Association.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. To prevent heart disease and increase awareness of its effects, Sampson County Partners for Healthy Carolinians is proudly participating in American Heart Month.

You can make healthy changes to lower your risk of developing heart disease. Controlling and preventing risk factors is also important for people who already have heart disease. To lower your risk:

• Watch your weight.

• Quit smoking and stay away from secondhand smoke.

• Control your cholesterol and blood pressure.

• If you drink alcohol, drink only in moderation.

• Get active and eat healthy.

For more information about Heart Health visit www.heart.org or www.goredforwomen.org. For more information about Sampson County Partners for Healthy Carolinians, please visit our website at www.scpfhc.org.

