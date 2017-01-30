Second arrest made in November 2016 home invasion, assault

A home invasion at a Salemburg-area home in November 2016 has now resulted in the arrests on two Roseboro men, both with long criminal histories. The latest arrest in connection with the incident came on Saturday.

Jonathan Colanges Boykin, 32, of 2072 Claudes Drag Road, Roseboro, has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon and breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, as well as failure to appear on charges of habitual impaired driving and two counts of resisting public officer.

Boykin was wanted on child support charges by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and was found Saturday at a residence on Lenon Street in Roseboro. According to authorities, he was taken into custody after a “brief altercation” with officers.

In addition to the charges in connection with the November 2016 home invasion, he was charged with resisting public officer and the child support nonpayment. His total secured bond was set at $139,500 secured.

The assault and break-in charges against Boykin stemmed from a home invasion that occurred on Nov. 18, 2016, at 145 Tuckers Lane, Salemburg.

According to reports, Joshua Leon Boykin, 31, of the same Claudes Drag Road address, was charged less than a week after the home invasion, on Nov. 24, with kidnapping, breaking and entering to terrorize or injure and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond was set at $150,000 secured. He was taken into custody at a residence on Jackson Street on Nov. 24, according to reports.

During the Nov. 18 home invasion, a Salemburg woman was assaulted and another forcibly kept inside a vehicle for a brief time.

The incident, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s reports, occurred late that night on Tuckers Lane in Salemburg, when two men forcefully entered the residence and began physically assaulting one of the females inside the home. The two suspects also assaulted other victims inside the residence before leaving the scene.

One of the females was forced inside a vehicle during the time the suspects were at the residence. Officers were dispatched after a call came in to 911 reporting the incident. EMS also responded to the scene and transported one victim to the emergency room to be treated.

The victims names were not being released, but reports show one was a 25-year-old female, another was a 47-year-old female and a third was a 57-year-0ld male.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, both Boykins have lengthy records.

Joshua Boykin was convicted in Sampson County in 2008 of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, larceny of a motor vehicle, communicating threats, possession of stolen goods and possession of a firearm by felon in connection stemming from a November 2006 incident, court records show

He served nearly seven years in prison and was released in March 2015. Prior to serving time, he had been convicted of possession of controlled substance, assault on officer, assault and driving while impaired, all in Sampson.

Jonathan Boykin’s record includes a litany of short stints in prison and suspended sentences on a laundry list of convictions in Sampson, Bladen and Cumberland counties. Among them are multiple convictions of assault on officer, resisting officer, speeding in attempt to elude arrest, simple assault, possession of controlled substances, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. court records show.

Convictions also include receiving a stolen vehicle, habitual impaired driving and malicious conduct by prisoner among others, records state.

