Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 30 — Berry Lee Tyndall Jr., 37, of 1399 New Hope Church Road, Turkey, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 22.
• Jan. 30 — Refugio Rojas Hernandez, 16, of 150 Rye Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 20.
• Jan. 30 — Patrick Lamont Bell, 35, of 302 W. Butler Ave., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 24.
Incidents/investigations
• Jan. 30 — Dane Construction Co. Inc. of Mooresville was the victim of theft. Power tools were removed from a shipping container in the Clinton area. The tools, which included various drills and saws, as well as a generator and leaf blower, were valued at a total of $3,500.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.